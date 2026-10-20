Undercover Israeli forces arrest wanted terrorism suspect near Jenin

Undercover Israel Border Police officers arrested a wanted suspect accused of involvement in terrorist activity overnight Monday in Kafr Dan, near Jenin in northern Samaria, security forces said on Tuesday. The operation was guided by intelligence from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

Officers surrounded and raided the building where the suspect was reportedly hiding before taking him into custody. He was transferred to Shin Bet for questioning, according to a joint statement by Israel Police, the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet. No Israeli personnel were injured.