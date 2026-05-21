WATCH: IDF strikes Hezbollah surveillance gear in civilian site

Israeli forces on Tuesday struck Hezbollah surveillance equipment embedded in a civilian structure in Southern Lebanon, with the military on Wednesday sharing video footage of the strike.

The Israel Defense Forces said that it was an example of how the Iranian proxy monitors and directs terrorist activity against IDF soldiers, calling it a “cynical exploitation of Lebanese civilians.”

In addition, IDF soldiers killed a terrorist who was operating from within a warehouse used to store weapons. The military noted that secondary explosions followed the strike, indicating that munitions were contained inside the structure.