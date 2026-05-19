IDF hits over 25 Hezbollah terror sites in Southern Lebanon

Israeli forces struck more than 25 Hezbollah sites across Southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

Targets included weapons storage facilities, command centers and other sites used by terrorists from the Iranian proxy to carry out attacks against Israeli forces and the State of Israel, the military said.

The IDF also reported striking terrorists in the Cristofani Ridge area and targeting rocket launchers used to fire at troops operating in Southern Lebanon and into Israeli territory.

Meanwhile, the IDF reported during the afternoon hours that Hezbollah had launched an explosive drone at IDF soldiers that detonated inside Israeli territory near the Lebanon border, and that a UAV from Lebanon that crossed into Israeli territory was intercepted after triggering sirens in several areas of northern Israel.

