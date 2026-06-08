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News   Israel News

WATCH: Iranian missile hits outside Samaria town

The attack caused damage to several homes but no injuries were reported.

JNS Staff
Smoke rises from an Israeli community in Samaria after a ballistic missile fired by Iran hit the area, June 8, 2026. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Smoke rises from an Israeli community in Samaria after a ballistic missile fired by Iran hit the area, June 8, 2026. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
(Jun. 8, 2026 / JNS)

An Iranian ballistic missile impacted in vineyards just outside a residential community in Samaria on Monday morning, the Kan News public broadcaster reported.

The attack caused damage to several homes but no injuries were reported, according to the Israel Police.

“Police officers and police bomb disposal experts from the Judea and Samaria District, together with Border Police bomb disposal units operating in Judea and Samaria, are currently conducting searches in the Samaria area for fallen projectile debris,” the force stated.

“The public is urged to remain attentive and follow all instructions issued by the relevant authorities,” it said. “Israel Police remains fully deployed across all communities and will continue to operate to ensure the safety and security of the public.”

Air-raid sirens sounded repeatedly across northern Israel and Samaria overnight Sunday and into Monday morning as Iran fired missile targeting the country, including the Jerusalem area.

The Israel Defense Forces said most of the projectiles were intercepted, and no injuries were reported.

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