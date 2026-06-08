WATCH: Iranian missile hits outside Samaria town

An Iranian ballistic missile impacted in vineyards just outside a residential community in Samaria on Monday morning, the Kan News public broadcaster reported.

The attack caused damage to several homes but no injuries were reported, according to the Israel Police.

הנפילה הבוקר בשומרון - 4 בתים ניזוקו ללא נפגעים בחסדי שמים (צילום: אליה קושנר) pic.twitter.com/Bpy9YACPHO — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) June 8, 2026

“Police officers and police bomb disposal experts from the Judea and Samaria District, together with Border Police bomb disposal units operating in Judea and Samaria, are currently conducting searches in the Samaria area for fallen projectile debris,” the force stated.

“The public is urged to remain attentive and follow all instructions issued by the relevant authorities,” it said. “Israel Police remains fully deployed across all communities and will continue to operate to ensure the safety and security of the public.”

Air-raid sirens sounded repeatedly across northern Israel and Samaria overnight Sunday and into Monday morning as Iran fired missile targeting the country, including the Jerusalem area.

The Israel Defense Forces said most of the projectiles were intercepted, and no injuries were reported.