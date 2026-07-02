WATCH: Israeli diplomat tells Arabic-language network it’s time for peace

The framework agreement recently signed in Washington between Israel and Lebanon is an opportunity to bring stability to Lebanon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said on Saturday.

“This is time for peace. Enough! Enough with the wars. Enough with the fights. It’s about time that Lebanon will be governed by the Lebanese,” Danon told MBN’s Joe Kawly on the U.S.-based Arabic-language network’s program, “The Diplomat.”

“We all know who is behind the voices against this agreement—they are not from Lebanon. It’s coming from Tehran. It’s coming from Hezbollah. And they have a good reason to be afraid,” he continued.

The framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon is a setback for Hezbollah and Iran, and an opportunity to bring stability to Lebanon.



It's time for peace. حان وقت السلام.



Watch my first interview with a Lebanese news outlet. >> pic.twitter.com/Q07AlQT8sx — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) July 1, 2026

Danon went on to assure the interviewer that Israel has no territorial aspirations regarding Lebanon.

“We have no desire. We have no claim to the land. This land belongs to Lebanon. Not to Hezbollah, not to us. It belongs to the Lebanese people. But for us to live safely, we have to push away Hezbollah,” he said.

Watch the full interview below.