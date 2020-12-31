More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News

Israel’s vaccination campaign charges full steam ahead

Israel’s National Coronavirus Project coordinator Nachman Ash says despite vaccinations, the country may lose the race against the virus unless the infection rate can be brought down.

Dec. 31, 2020
An Israeli gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center operated by the Tel Aviv Municipality with the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) at Rabin Square on Dec. 31, 2020. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
An Israeli gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center operated by the Tel Aviv Municipality with the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) at Rabin Square on Dec. 31, 2020. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.

A total of 150,622 doses of Pfizer’s BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Israel on Wednesday, bringing the total number of Israelis to have received their first of two required shots to some 800,000, the country’s Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

“Thanks to the medical teams and thanks to a rapid deployment of no fewer than 257 vaccination stations, Israel has vaccinated over 150,000 people for the second day running,” tweeted Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Thursday morning.

While Israel currently leads the world in vaccinations per capita, the country is on Day 5 of its third national lockdown due to high COVID-19 morbidity, with an infection rate of 5.5 percent over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data. As of Thursday morning, there were 42,402 active COVID cases in Israel, with 1,093 patients hospitalized, 639 of whom are in serious condition. Nine COVID-19 patients died on Wednesday, bringing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,314.

As the number of new cases in Israel continues to rise, the government has agreed to allow the Israel Defense Forces Medical Corps to reopen and operate a dedicated COVID-19 ward at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa. The ward is slated to open next week and will be run by the IDF in conjunction with the medical center.

Israel’s National Coronavirus Project coordinator Nachman Ash warned on Wednesday in an online conference with local-authority spokespeople that “there is a big question mark about how effective the lockdown is. In the next few days, it looks like we’ll have to recommend that it be tightened.”

Israel’s coronavirus czar Nachman Ash (right) during a visit to the Jerusalem Municipality on Nov. 22, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel’s coronavirus czar Nachman Ash (right) during a visit to the Jerusalem Municipality on Nov. 22, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Ash noted that the lockdown, instated Sunday, has thus far resulted in a 20 percent decrease in movement, compared to the previous two lockdowns, which saw a 60 percent drop. The degree of movement among the populace was linked to the infection rate, said Ash.

“I am very worried that if we race against the virus, we won’t be able to vaccinate enough people,” he said.

Mayors and local authority leaders who were not enforcing the lockdown rules in their communities had failed to grasp the severity of the situation, said Ash.

While acknowledging that the country’s March elections had “added more considerations to the decision-making process,” the national coronavirus czar said, “I am careful not to step into the political minefield.”

Asked when public events might be resumed, Ash said, “It’s realistic that by Independence Day [April 14], we’ll be able to hold limited public gatherings. I hope that by May, we’ll have vaccinated 60 to 70 percent of the population, which will give us a minimum of herd immunity.”

Assaf Golan and Shimon Yaish contributed to this report.

This is an edited version of an article that first appeared in Israel Hayom.

EXPLORE JNS
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin