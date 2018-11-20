Palestinian children’s television: Teaching a world of hate

The world of hate that the Palestinian Authority creates for its children includes messages of violence against Israel, teaching that Israel has no right to exist and all of Israel is Palestinian, and that Israel’s eventual replacement by “Palestine” is inevitable.

One recent episode of the P.A. TV children’s program The Best Home included all of these messages.

A girl recited a poem that called for “vengeance” and “liberation” and for “war that will ... destroy the Zionist’s soul”:

Palestinian girl Raghad: “Saladin (i.e., Muslim leader who conquered Jerusalem in 1187; see note below) calls to me from my depths

All my Arabness calls me to vengeance and liberation ... Thousands of prisoners ... call to this great nation and call to millions and say to them: To war that will smash the oppression and destroy the Zionist’s soul and raise the Palestinian banner in the world’s sky And strengthen my word that goes on: Palestinian, Palestinian, Palestinian.” Official P.A. TV host: “Bravo, bravo! You are very talented.” [Official P.A. TV, The Best Home, Nov. 1, 2018] For years, P.A. TV has been inviting children to sing this song that urges Palestinians to seek “war” that will “smash and destroy” Israel.

‘A Zionist stole the land of Palestine’ In the same episode of the program, a girl recited a poem denying Israel’s right to exist with the words: “A Zionist stole the land of Palestine.” The poem speaks of the Palestinians becoming “refugees” “70 years ago"—in other words, in 1948 when the State of Israel was created. Palestinian children are taught to deny Israel’s right to exist since its creation in 1948, and not in the borders of 1967 as the P.A. claims in international circles. This education does not leave room for Israel in any borders. The poem encourages Palestinians to “rebel” and “shoot with your fire, like volcanoes,” so that they will be “victorious” and “return.” Upon hearing this poem, the P.A. TV host ensured her audience of children that “we are returning. Soon, Allah willing, we will return to our land”:

Palestinian girl Nour: “A Zionist stole the land of Palestine, War, destruction, murder and wailing, We were uprooted and the world called us refugees (i.e., in 1948), We have sacrificed millions of martyrs for the sake of your return, Palestine We said a year, two years; they have become 70 (i.e., since Israel’s creation in 1948), Rebel, rebel, O people of the giants, And shoot with your fire, like volcanoes, So Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa [Mosque] will return to us, O Muslims And Allah willing we will be victorious, and everyone will be witnesses, We are returning. By Allah, we are returning, Even if the entire world gives up on you, your children won’t, O Palestine ...”

Official P.A. TV host: “Bravo! [...] I want to tell you, as my friend Nour has said, we are returning. Soon, Allah willing, we will return to our land. ... Every one of us can resist the occupation wherever he is, and in our different ways so we can bring back Palestine. Children, are we capable of bringing it back? Are you sure? Good.” [Official P.A. TV, The Best Home, Nov. 1, 2018]

Palestinian Media Watch has shown, that this same P.A. TV host has taught children numerous times that all of Israel is “occupied” territory that will “return” to Palestinians. She has stated that “not only Jaffa but also Haifa, Akko, Nazareth and all the Palestinian cities occupied in 1948 will return to us one day.”

Finally, on the same episode of The Best Home program, the message that all of Israel belongs to Palestinians was reiterated with a music video of a boy singing a song that misrepresents Israeli cities as “Palestinian”:

Palestinian boy Osama: “Haifa, Akko, Jaffa and Nazareth (i.e., Israeli cities) are ours, And the Galilee and the Golan (i.e., in northern Israel), sings Osama. From Bethlehem to Jenin, Palestinian, Ramle, Lod and Sakhnin (i.e., Israeli cities), Palestinian, Nowhere is more beautiful than Jerusalem.” [Official P.A. TV, The Best Home, Nov. 1, 2018] The original song by Muhammad Kabha was aired on May 13, 2011 and has been rebroadcast nearly 200 times on official P.A. TV, P.A. TV Live and Fatah-run Awdah TV, and the boy’s performance has also appeared once before on P.A. TV’s children’s show.

The song misrepresents the following places in Israel as “Palestinian”: Jaffa, Akko, Haifa, Nazareth, the Galilee, the Golan Heights, Lod, Ramle, Jerusalem, Tzfat, Tiberias and Ashkelon.

With Palestinian children being brought up in this world of hate, denial of Israel’s right to exist, and violence promotion and glorification of terrorists, it’s no wonder that so many Palestinian terrorists in recent years are teenagers.