All six anti-Israel candidates seen as potential ‘Squad’ members lose Illinois primaries

Six progressive, anti-Israel candidates running for Congress in Illinois, all of whom AIPAC reportedly sees as potential members of the “Squad,” lost their primaries in the 2nd, 7th, 8th and 9th Districts on Tuesday.

Most drew endorsements from the Democratic Socialists of America, members of the “Squad” in Congress or a combination of the two.

Marc Rod, of Jewish Insider, wrote on March 16, the day before the primaries, that “a source close to AIPAC says the group’s main goal in Chicago is stopping who it sees as six potential Squad members: Robert Peters, Kina Collins, Junaid Ahmed, Yasmeen Bankole, Kat Abughazaleh and Bushra Amiwala.”

Ahmed shared the post and wrote that it was the “best endorsement I could receive.”

Collins posted the same comment from Rod and wrote that “there is one candidate AIPAC does not want to see win tomorrow, and that’s me.”

The next day, both Ahmed—who drew endorsements from Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and a Democratic Socialists of America chapter—and Collins lost their primaries.

Ahmed lost to Melissa Bean, a former congresswoman, in the 8th District. Yasmeen Bankole, another AIPAC target, also lost to Bean in the primary.

Collins lost in the 7th District to La Shawn Ford, a state representative.

Robert Peters, a progressive state senator who drew endorsements from Sanders and Warren, placed third behind Cook County commissioner Donna Miller and former congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. in the 2nd District.

Kat Abughazaleh, who was endorsed by squad members Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), lost to Evanston mayor Daniel Biss in the 9th District. Another loser in the same district was Bushra Amiwala, who was endorsed by the Democratic Socialists.

Abughazaleh is “a representative of an ascendant and vocal anti-America, anti-Israel, cognizable, pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party,” Sam Markstein, national political director at the Republican Jewish Coalition, told JNS.

“Being pro-America, pro-Israel is good policy and good politics, as evidenced last night in the primaries in Illinois, with anti-Israel candidates losing all six of their endorsed candidates,” he said.

“We’re encouraged by the results from last night, and we’ll continue to closely watch these primaries and engage on our side where and when necessary,” Markstein told JNS.

“It’s important that the Democratic Party push back on these voices, which they have failed to do for years, which is why you have the Squad and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinking about running for Senate,” he added. “Last night was a good showing for those of us that care about this country and our alliances around the world. It was a good day.”

