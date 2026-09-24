More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Senate Dems introduce bill to sanction E1 construction

“Those who choose to facilitate settlement construction should understand that they risk losing access to the U.S. financial system,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said.

Andrew Bernard
E1 corridor
View of the E1 corridor from Ma’ale Adumim. Photo by Josh Hasten.
(Sept. 24, 2026 / JNS)

A group of 19 Democratic senators introduced legislation to impose sanctions on the developers of the E1 settlements northeast of Jerusalem on Wednesday, saying that it was a threat to peace between Palestinians and Israelis.

The bill from Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), with 15 other co-sponsors, would apply to any foreign national “responsible for or complicit in the construction of any Israeli settlements or related structures in the E1 area of the West Bank” and those who “attempt to organize, direct, finance or facilitate the transfer of Israeli civilians into E1 settlements.”

“The E1 settlement project is a move towards de facto annexation of the West Bank, and those who choose to facilitate settlement construction should understand that they risk losing access to the U.S. financial system,” Warren stated.

“The United States must use all diplomatic and economic tools available to counter rapid settlement expansion and extremist settler violence in the West Bank, spiraling trends that will only undermine the prospect of lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians,” she stated.

In August, the Israel Lands Authority marketed the first 1,400 housing units of E1, a 4.6 square mile area between Ma’ale Adumim and Jerusalem, to contractors and entrepreneurs.

Proponents and critics of the project agree that the settlement expansion holds strategic significance by establishing a contiguous Jewish presence near Jerusalem and, at the same time, cutting off a Palestinian one.

The Senate Democrats quoted comments about E1 from Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in their announcement of the bill.

“The Palestinian state is being erased from the table not by slogans but by deeds,” Smotrich said in 2025. “Every settlement, every neighborhood, every housing unit is another nail in the coffin of this dangerous idea.”

The sanctions legislation is unlikely to pass given Republican control of the Senate and potential objections from pro-Israel Democrats. It would be more likely to come up for a vote if Democrats gain a majority in the upper chamber in November.

U.S. Politics U.S.-Israel Relations
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Danon
U.S. News
‘Need to move from declaration to action,’ Danon tells JNS before Netanyahu UN talk
The Israel envoy said that the prime minister’s visit will include 18 meetings and calls for international action against the Iranian regime, Hamas and Jew-hatred.
September 24, 2026 10:36 AM
Rebecca Szlechter
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares his address to the U.N. General Assembly alongside advisers and military staff in Jerusalem, Sept. 23, 2026, ahead of his departure for New York. Credit: Prime Minister's Media Adviser.
Israel News
‘There will be surprises': Netanyahu departs for US ahead of UN General Assembly speech
The Israeli prime minister plans to meet with the presidents of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Panama and Ethiopia, as well as the prime ministers of Greece, Slovenia and Papua New Guinea.
September 24, 2026 03:27 AM
JNS Staff
King Abdullah of Jordan
Israel News
Israel slams Jordan for denying Palestinians rights after king’s scathing UN speech
King Abdullah II’s father, King Hussein, cracked down on the PLO in 1970 and revoked the citizenship of Palestinians in Judea and Samaria in 1988.
Sept. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Knesset member Ofer Cassif attends a committee meeting at the parliament in Jerusalem, Nov. 8, 2021. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Central Elections Committee bars Ofer Cassif from Knesset race
Both decisions will be submitted to the High Court of Justice for review.
Sept. 23, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Breaking News
13:01
China sent Iran more than 1,300 drone, missile component shipments, per Iranian custom data
12:23
Jewish Federations of North America receive three-year, $11.5 million grant
11:25
US has redirected 115 vessels since start of Hormuz blockade, CENTCOM says
08:59
Argentina’s Milei hails Netanyahu as ‘extraordinary leader’
08:40
IDF rules out terror tunnel in Samaria, slams ‘irresponsible’ statements
08:18
Dutch Parliament to host son of convicted Palestinian terror leader amid criticism
07:53
Israeli Elections Committee rejects bids to disqualify Religious Zionist Party, The Democrats
07:32
IDF, police probe Arab attack on Israelis in Samaria
07:02
Katz slams Turkish leader over ‘antisemitic and incendiary’ UN address
06:28
Iranian military adviser warns war could expand to Indian Ocean
06:07
Israel’s elections panel rejects bid to disqualify Otzma Yehudit
05:47
Gaza Envelope population up 10% since Oct. 7
05:02
IDF probe: Fall of Paga outpost opened way for Hamas attack on Be’eri
04:44
INS Drakon, Israel’s newest submarine, to arrive in Haifa
04:21
IDF razes home of terrorist who murdered 18-year-old Israeli
03:59
New grandchild born to Leiter as son Neria remains in danger
03:31
Israeli forces discover 80-feet-deep terror tunnel in western Samaria
03:10
Netanyahu to meet 9 world leaders in New York
02:50
IDF kills Hamas commander who held seven hostages
02:29
IDF, Shin Bet vow to keep hitting Hamas finances
02:08
IDF reservists seize RPGs, mortar shells in Syria
01:44
Shaare Zedek: Neria Leiter in ‘very serious condition’
01:28
Judea and Samaria: New division to oversee southern brigades
01:13
Netanyahu departs for UN General Assembly
01:08
Israeli embassy in the Netherlands slams disproportionality of Dutch sanctions
00:07
Israel begins preparations to develop Obeid Springs as public water park
23:06
Israeli DM signs emergency regulations for Israelis with disabilities
14:25
Art Institute of Chicago returns painting seized by the Nazis
13:59
Nazi swastika found on Chicago-area playground in heavily Jewish area
13:37
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for sex crimes
13:06
US says it has given Lebanon over $800 million in military aid since 2020
12:42
Son of Israeli ambassador in Washington reportedly named as hospitalized soldier wounded in terror attack
12:36
Kaploun thanks UK for foiling terror plot against Jews on Yom Kippur
12:21
Shareholders sue ‘NY Times’ for anti-Israel bias, former staffer alleges inaction on Jew-hatred
12:00
El-Sayed reportedly called on Muslim Brotherhood to ‘purge” media, police in 2012
10:23
Israeli forces ‘neutralize’ terrorist, who attacked Samaria checkpoint, ‘severely wounded’ IDF soldier
09:03
Knesset Finance Committee approves nearly $5 billion for defense
08:59
Israeli forces seize M-16, combat equipment in raid near Jerusalem
08:48
Cargo vessel struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
08:23
IDF probes car ramming in South Hebron Hills
08:06
‘Terror will not deter us’: 12 families move into new Samaria community
07:42
Two Palestinians indicted over alleged plot to assassinate Ben-Gvir with explosive drone
07:35
Elections panel disqualifies Cassif, Abu Shehadeh from running for Knesset
07:12
Chikli to Carney: Fund Canadian police before Palestinian police training
06:55
Israel Police arrest Palestinian man over alleged online terror incitement
06:33
Ben-Gvir to demand Defense Ministry, Justice Ministry for Gotliv
06:13
Milei: Support for Jewish people is commitment ‘until last day of my life’
05:54
Netanyahu sets five-year goal for Israel to become world’s third AI power
05:33
Undercover Border Police nab Fatah terrorist in Samaria
05:12
IDF strike eliminates Hamas finance chief in Khan Yunis
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Three principles behind the secret to the IDFs success can change your life
September 24, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jeff Ballabon
Opinion
Norway’s ban on Jews
Jeff Ballabon
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Netanyahu isn’t the reason pop singers spout blood libels
Jonathan S. Tobin