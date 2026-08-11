California orders charity founded by anti-Israel Code Pink agitator to cease operations

A California-based charity established by the co-founder of the anti–Israel, anti-West group Code Pink has been ordered by that state’s attorney general to cease operations due to a failure to file tax returns regularly and account for its assets, the Washington Free Beacon reports.

Arc of Justice, run until recently by Medea Benjamin and used as a vehicle for the distribution of funding to a network of hard-left nonprofits, had its charitable registration revoked 18 months ago and was ordered at that time by state authorities to account for more than $51 million in assets, the Beacon reported, citing an investigation by the Intelligent Advocacy Network.

Arc of Justice had failed to file tax returns for three consecutive years. It cannot spend any assets without prior approval from the attorney general.

Now, according to the report, the California Department of Justice directly ordered Code Pink on June 19 to cease “any activity in California for which registration is required,” including “holding or soliciting assets for charitable purposes.”

The California Secretary of State’s online records system notes Arc of Justice’s status as “suspended.”

But, according to the Intelligent Advocacy Network, Arc of Justice established a new nonprofit in Florida on May 8, listing the same address and same officers as its California foundation.

Benjamin’s fellow Code Pink co-founder, Jodie Evans, is married to Neville Roy Singham, a tech mogul and major funder of far-left causes who is currently under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department.

Arc of Justice reportedly funded Code Pink with more than $2.2 million from 2009-22, despite regulations against self-dealing, as Benjamin was running Arc of Justice while serving as Code Pink’s treasurer. Other such questionable exchanges involving Code Pink, Arc of Justice, Benjamin and Evans were uncovered.

Federal authorities are reportedly looking into whether Singham lied on tax forms about funneling money through nonprofits to Chinese entities.

Code Pink routinely disrupts congressional hearings in order to vilify Israel, and generates social media content by approaching congressmembers in the hallways of the Capitol, demanding answers about their support for the Jewish state.

The organization publicly backs dictators and anti-West human rights abusers while bashing the United States, and Code Pink organized a March trip to Cuba, which included noted antisemite Hasan Piker.

Up to a quarter of its funding comes from Singham, according to available records.