Chicago jury convicts man for threatening Trump

A federal jury in Chicago convicted an Illinois man on Thursday of threatening to kill U.S. President Donald Trump and other public officials.

Trent Schneider, 58, of Winthrop Harbor, was found guilty of “making a true threat in interstate commerce to injure a person,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Authorities said that Schneider posted a video on Instagram on Oct. 21 in which he declared that judges, doctors, lawyers and police “should all be killed.”

“I’m going to get some guns,” he said. He added that Trump “should be executed.”

Investigators also cited a Lake County courtroom incident on the same date in which Schneider told a judge he would “burn this castle down,” according to the criminal complaint.

“Let this conviction send a clear message that it is never acceptable to threaten a political figure or a member of the judiciary,” said Andrew Boutros, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.