More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Chicago man charged with threat to shoot up a synagogue, faces up to five years

“Antisemitism has no place in our society,” stated Andrew Boutros, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

Mar. 24, 2026

Chicago man charged with threat to shoot up a synagogue, faces up to five years

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Police Car
Police car. Credit: tevenet/Pixabay.

Timothy Holmes, 31, was charged with threatening to “shoot up a synagogue,” the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The 31-year-old allegedly wrote “I’m going to shoot a synagogue” on social media in response to a post from an official Israeli government account about the assassination of the then head of the Iranian regime.

He faces up to five years in prison, the department said.

“Antisemitism has no place in our society,” stated Andrew Boutros, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. “This administration has made clear that threats and violence against the Jewish community will not be tolerated. Working closely with our law enforcement partners, we will find, prosecute and hold accountable the perpetrators of unlawful antisemitic threats and violence.”

The Justice Department also said that Holmes made “a series of derisive posts concerning Jewish people” and that he “posted the purported address in the United States of relatives of an Israeli government official.”

Holmes was arrested on March 18 in Florida and appeared “that afternoon in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida,” the Justice Department said. “Over the government’s objection, he was ordered released on a $100,000 bond subject to various conditions.”

Those conditions included being barred from owning a gun or dangerous weapon, contacting victims or witnesses and using social media or “chat-based platforms,” and he had to let the court install a GPS monitor and to give it access to his electronic devices to make sure that he complied with the requirements. He also can only travel to the relevant districts, in Illinois and Florida, where he is to appear in court.

EXPLORE JNS
Wikipedia logo
U.S. News
World Jewish Congress report finds ‘extensive, systemic bias’ on Arabic Wikipedia
“When hate-driven narratives are allowed to masquerade as neutral information, the consequences extend far beyond Wikipedia itself,” Yfat Barak-Cheney of the WJC stated.
Mar. 24, 2026
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw
Canadian intelligence warns of ‘violent extremist’ threat against Jews in next six months
“The convergence of ideologically, politically and religiously motivated violent extremist threats to the Jewish community and, by extension, Jewish public officials drives this elevated threat,” the report said.

Mar. 24, 2026
David Isaac
Melania Trump
U.S. News
Sara Netanyahu calls for stronger child protections online at global summit
At a U.S. State Department gathering of first spouses, Netanyahu urged leaders to condemn online harassment of minors.
Mar. 24, 2026
U.S. Capitol Building
U.S. News
New bill tracks foreign nationals studying at US universities
The legislation would expand federal database access and require schools to submit a list of all individuals on visas.
Mar. 24, 2026
NYPD
U.S. News
Anti-Israel groups plan to rally against NYC ‘buffer zone’ legislation during vote
Activists planning the protest outside City Hall said that the measures are “anti-speech.”
Mar. 24, 2026
California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a meeting in Sacramento, Calif., on May 31, 2020. Credit: Matt Gush/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Newsom says he regrets ‘apartheid’ remark about Israel
The California governor told Politico that he reveres Israel but is opposed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Mar. 24, 2026
Smoke rises from the rubble of an Iranian state media building after an Israeli airstrike in Tehran, on June 16, 2025. Photo by MINA/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Meira K Show
How media framing shapes coverage of Iran and global conflicts
Mar. 24, 2026
Meira K
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips
Column
From pharaoh to the present: The persistence of anti-Jewish conspiracies
Moshe Phillips
Column
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum