Chicago police seek suspect in antisemitic assault on Red Line train

The Chicago Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted a passenger on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train while making antisemitic remarks, according to a police community alert issued on Tuesday.

Police told JNS that “the investigation remains ongoing.”

At about 6:55 p.m. on Aug. 25, the suspect approached a 32-year-old man aboard a train in the Rogers Park neighborhood, according to police. The suspect allegedly “discharged a chemical irritant in the victim’s direction and struck the victim about the face with a closed fist while making antisemitic statements.”

Police described the suspect as a black male between 40 and 55 years old, wearing “a security cap, a blue jacket over a yellow work vest and dark pants,” according to the alert.

The incident comes as Chicago has recorded 18 anti-Jewish hate crimes so far this year, according to CPD data as of Sept. 1. The city recorded 47 anti-Jewish hate crimes in 2025, down from 79 in 2024.