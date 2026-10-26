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Trump renews Netanyahu endorsement on eve of Israeli election

The U.S. president urged voters to back the prime minister to “finish the job that we started.”

JNS Staff
Trump, Netanyahu
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House in Washington, D.C., April 7, 2025. Photo by Liri Agami/Flash90.
(Oct. 26, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his endorsement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Truth Social post early Monday, Israel time, urging voters to support him in Tuesday’s national election.

“Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister, we have to finish the job that we started!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, also re-sharing his Oct. 18 endorsement.

Netanyahu had thanked Trump for that endorsement, saying Israel “has never had a greater friend in the White House” and pledging that together they would never allow Iran’s regime to obtain nuclear weapons.

Trump’s latest statement reads in full:

To the people of Israel, to those who haven’t seen it, I am attaching the Endorsement I gave one week ago to your Prime Minister, Bibi Netanyahu. As everyone is aware, including the enemy, Bibi and I have had a great relationship in winning together. I did the Venezuelan attack, one of the most successful Military Operations in History but, before that, we did Operation Midnight Hammer, stopping the World’s Number One State Sponsor of Terror from obtaining a Nuclear Weapon. Then we did Operation Epic Fury, and Iran now has No Navy, No Air Force, and both their Military and Economy are in shambles, including the fact that Iran’s Inflation is at 301%. The Naval Blockade has precluded them from getting Oil, and two levels of leadership, both Military and otherwise, are gone. When you go to the Polls please remember that Bibi has been an outstanding Warrior Prime Minister! Israel was called The Little Satan, with the United States being called The Big Satan, by some very evil people. There can no longer be the chant heard around the World of “Death to America, Death to Israel,” and there won’t be. Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister, we have to finish the job that we started! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu’s main challenger in Tuesday’s election, said on Monday that Trump would work “in full cooperation with any leader elected by the people.

“Donald Trump is a true friend of Israel. I value his work and his commitment to Israel’s security,” Eisenkot said.

He accused Netanyahu of running a “scare campaign,” including “images of atom bombs in the heart of Tel Aviv,” adding, “This time it won’t work for him.”

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