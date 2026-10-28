Former Brooklyn resident convicted of training with ISIS

A federal jury convicted Halima Salman, a former Brooklyn resident, in New York on Tuesday for receiving training from ISIS in Syria, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The 27-year-old married an ISIS terrorist in Syria in July 2017 after her parents traveled with her and her siblings to Syria. She sought out and completed ISIS military-type training. Her husband’s cell phone had a document on it confirming that she finished the training and a picture of her with an ISIS flag in the background and a video of her holding an AK-47 rifle, the department stated.

Joseph Nocella, Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, stated that “with today’s verdict, Salman is held accountable for joining forces with a terrorist organization.”

“ISIS ravaged Syria and caused havoc across the globe,” he said. “Our office will continue to prosecute those who supported its murderous reign.”