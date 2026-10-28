Former Brooklyn resident convicted of training with ISIS
“ISIS ravaged Syria and caused havoc across the globe. Our office will continue to prosecute those who supported its murderous reign,” the U.S. Justice Department said.
A federal jury convicted Halima Salman, a former Brooklyn resident, in New York on Tuesday for receiving training from ISIS in Syria, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
The 27-year-old married an ISIS terrorist in Syria in July 2017 after her parents traveled with her and her siblings to Syria. She sought out and completed ISIS military-type training. Her husband’s cell phone had a document on it confirming that she finished the training and a picture of her with an ISIS flag in the background and a video of her holding an AK-47 rifle, the department stated.
Joseph Nocella, Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, stated that “with today’s verdict, Salman is held accountable for joining forces with a terrorist organization.”
“ISIS ravaged Syria and caused havoc across the globe,” he said. “Our office will continue to prosecute those who supported its murderous reign.”