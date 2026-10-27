Amichai Chikli on Israel’s Changing Alliances With Europe’s Right

“You’ve got the Republican Party that is obviously trending in a dangerous direction and you’ve got the Democratic Party that is trending in a dangerous direction,” a Democratic consultant and strategist told JNS.
“I look at it as a form of tzedakah,” Ronnen Harary told JNS of his North America campus tour. “It’s not just giving back from writing a check. It’s giving back my time and my energy and my thoughts to the kids.”
“You’ve got the Republican Party that is obviously trending in a dangerous direction and you’ve got the Democratic Party that is trending in a dangerous direction,” a Democratic consultant and strategist told JNS.
“I look at it as a form of tzedakah,” Ronnen Harary told JNS of his North America campus tour. “It’s not just giving back from writing a check. It’s giving back my time and my energy and my thoughts to the kids.”
“You’ve got the Republican Party that is obviously trending in a dangerous direction and you’ve got the Democratic Party that is trending in a dangerous direction,” a Democratic consultant and strategist told JNS.