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Amichai Chikli on Israel’s Changing Alliances With Europe’s Right

Canaan Lidor
Europe
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an experienced journalist and international correspondent for JNS, covering Europe, Australia and global Jewish affairs.
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British Airways and Iberia return to Tel Aviv
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‘Go out and vote!': Netanyahu casts ballot in Jerusalem
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UK prosecutors charge two over suspected Iranian spying near RAF Fairford
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‘The Eternal One of Israel will not lie': Netanyahu leaves prayer note at Western Wall
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Some 330,000 first-time voters head to Israeli polls
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IDF detains suspect who crossed into Israel from Egypt
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Israelis vote to elect 26th Knesset: Polling stations open
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St. Louis Blues decry anti-Israel protest at hockey game
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Israel to deploy 20,000 police officers, volunteers for Knesset election
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New Jewish community of Shalem established in Samaria
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Soldiers killed near Hebron likely saved dozens of lives, IDF official says
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Netanyahu: Israel has completed 90% of mission against Iran
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Israeli FM welcomes Peru’s adoption of IHRA antisemitism definition
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IDF arrests five Hamas, Islamic Jihad affiliates in Samaria raids
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Italy arrests Hamas advocate over street riots
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Israeli defense minister dismisses reports of government-IDF rift over Iran as ‘baseless and false’
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