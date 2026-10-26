More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

NY state Assembly member draws on Soviet childhood to fight Jew-hatred

“I never thought that in America, in the 21st century, a kid would experience something that I experienced in the Soviet Union in the ’80s,” Michael Novakhov told JNS.

Rebecca Szlechter
Michael Novakhov
Michael Novakhov, a member of the New York state Assembly, speaks alongside Janno Lieber, chair and CEO of the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, at a ribbon-cutting to unveil upgrades at the Sheepshead Bay station on the B/Q lines, Feb. 19, 2026. Credit: Marc A. Hermann/MTA.
(Oct. 26, 2026 / JNS)

Growing up as a Jewish child in Moscow in the 1980s, Michael Novakhov remembers an older student harassing him when the latter learned that he was Jewish. He turned to his uncle for help, and his uncle dispatched a large man to confront the bully.

“I learned that antisemites only understand power,” Novakhov, a New York state representative, told JNS. “When we have power, we are strong. We need to be strong.”

Decades later, Novakhov, who represents the state Assembly’s 45th district, which includes southern Brooklyn, is still taking that lesson from the former Soviet Union.

“I never felt so Jewish as after Oct. 7,” he told JNS.

Born in Baku, Azerbaijan, Novakhov was raised in Moscow in what he described as an artistic family. His aunt was a singer. His grandmother and great-grandfather worked in theater. And his mother was an editor at the Russian edition of Harper’s Bazaar.

He first came to the United States as a teenager and spent about a year with his father, who immigrated in 1979. He returned to Moscow to be with his mother before moving to New York permanently around 2000.

Michael Novakhov
Michael Novakhov, a member of the New York state Assembly, speaks alongside Janno Lieber, chair and CEO of the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, at an announcement of the completion of enhancements to the Kings Highway station on the F line, including ADA elevators, Aug. 19, 2026. Credit: Marc A. Hermann/MTA.

His path to state office was far from conventional.

A journalist by profession, he founded Freedom FM, a Russian-language radio station broadcasting from New York City’s Freedom Tower, in 2019. He continues to host programs on the station, in which he sold his shares to his business partner after he was elected to the state Assembly in 2022.

After he helped support the campaign of Inna Vernikov, a Republican New York City Council member, the chairman of the Kings County Republican Party encouraged him to run for the state Assembly.

He beat Steven Cymbrowitz, a Democrat who had represented the district for 22 years.

“What I love the most about the job is helping the people,” Novakhov told JNS.

He knew that he was Jewish growing up but didn’t have a religious upbringing. After moving to Brooklyn, he began to learn more about Jewish culture and traditions. Oct. 7 was a turning point in his Jewish identity.

Watching the aftermath of the attacks and seeing people tear down posters of Israeli hostages in New York made the issue deeply personal for him, he told JNS. He responded by displaying hostage posters in the large, glass storefront of his district office.

Novakhov got anonymous notes criticizing him for the display, including messages accusing him of being responsible for the deaths of Palestinian children. He also received support from people of different backgrounds, he told JNS.

Michael Novakhov
New York state Assembly member Michael Novakhov. Credit: Courtesy.

“It’s not about politics,” he said. “People were taken hostage by terrorists.”

Novakhov’s experience with Jew-hatred also shaped his response when a constituent contacted him about alleged harassment at Murrow High School.

He visited the public school and met with the principal and a representative of the New York City Department of Education. When officials disputed that there was a problem, he shared his childhood experience of being targeted for being Jewish.

“I never thought that in America, in the 21st century, a kid would experience something that I experienced in the Soviet Union in the ’80s,” he told JNS.

Novakhov urged officials to take the necessary measures. He didn’t hear back from the constituent, which leads him to believe that the matter was resolved.

His approach to public service is shaped by his journalism background and his desire to help constituents, even when he cannot advance legislation on his own, he told JNS.

As a Republican in a Democratic-controlled legislature, he sometimes approaches Democratic colleagues to sponsor bills that he develops.

He cited a news conference he organized outside Madison High School, a public school in Brooklyn, after parents complained that students had been displaced while migrants were housed at the school. Novakhov said that the event drew national media attention.

“Sometimes, a small guy could do something,” he told JNS.

Michael Novakhov
Michael Novakhov (in background, with thumbs up), a member of the New York state Assembly, at an announcement of the completion of enhancements to the Kings Highway station on the F line, including ADA elevators, Aug. 19, 2026. Credit: Marc A. Hermann/MTA.

He also described himself as a creative person, who sings, plays guitar and has written songs. That side of his personality, he said, also influences his approach to politics.

“I don’t want to be that official politician, who’s always serious or has a fake smile on the photograph,” he said. “I want to be natural. I want to be truthful and honest with people.”

Novakhov enjoys meeting constituents on the street and hearing directly from them about the issues affecting their lives, he said.

“Politics means more humans and not just machines,” he told JNS. “If we will have more humans in city politics, in state politics and federal politics, we can achieve much more.”

His advocacy for Jewish constituents has drawn comparisons from supporters to former state Assembly member Dov Hikind, who is known for his work fighting Jew-hatred.

Novakhov told JNS that he did not set out to become known for combating antisemitism, but doing so was a natural response to Oct. 7 and to concerns that he heard from constituents.

“I just became someone who people see that is fighting for them,” he said.

Novakhov has also decried New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani over his anti-Israel rhetoric. He voiced support for Bruce Blakeman, the Republican nominee for governor and Nassau County executive.

Jewish voters should reconsider their traditional support for Democrats and build greater political power through the Republican Party, Novakhov told JNS.

He hopes that people who disagree with him politically understand that he is more than his political positions.

“I’m a good man, and I’m an honest man,” he told JNS. “I’m just fighting for my people, for my constituents and for my people.”

U.S. Politics
Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
EXPLORE JNS
Berkeley Palestinian stall
U.S. News
Berkeley district erred saying anti-Israel materials at school-sponsored event weren’t biased, California says
A House Education and Workforce Committee spokesman told JNS that the determination “raises serious concerns that are consistent with the committee’s findings about antisemitism in Berkeley Unified School District.”
October 26, 2026 10:55 AM
Aaron Bandler
Chief of Israel Police Daniel Levi at the scene of a shooting incident in Ramla, central Israel, on May 11, 2026. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel Police vows to ensure democratic voting rights on Election Day
“Safeguarding Israeli democracy is our mission. We will carry it out without bias and without compromise,” the commissioner stated.
October 26, 2026 03:35 AM
Natan Galula
The Doona X stroller converts into a car seat. Credit: Doona X.
Israel News
Made in Israel: Startup Nation’s footprint on ‘Time’s Best Inventions of 2026
Six Israeli-linked companies earned recognition alongside global technology companies whose Israeli operations signal confidence in the country’s talent.
Oct. 25, 2026
James Spiro
Rubio
U.S. News
Iranians scheming to assassinate US personnel, memo to Rubio warns
“We may do another little Operation Epic Fury, or they’ll agree” to a deal, U.S. President Donald Trump tells an audience in Florida.
Oct. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
12:32
Israel strikes three terrorists emerging from Gaza tunnel shaft
12:11
Israel will close Kerem Shalom crossing for elections
11:48
Israel to supply Cyprus with new naval patrol vessel
11:35
Prominent rabbi’s son charged with murder after fatal collision in California
09:53
Israeli forces uncover infiltration tunnel near Jerusalem, arrest 36
09:33
Israel, Cyprus sign defense deal for patrol vessel
09:13
Herzog criticizes Dutch attitudes toward Israel as ambassador presents credentials
08:52
IDF finds tunnel shaft near Hebron terrorist’s home
08:32
People of Israel candidate to JNS: After Oct. 7, Israel needs new leadership
08:12
Israel to deploy 20,000 police officers, volunteers for Knesset election
07:48
PA’s No. 2 congratulates ‘loyal friend’ Lula on re-election
07:28
Israel to close southern hiking sites as severe storms threaten flash floods
06:55
Reservists-New Economic Party leader Hendel to JNS: Both blocs leading Israel to another election
06:52
Tanker disabled, crew abandons ship after Strait of Hormuz attack
06:32
Haredi Public party to JNS: ‘What is at stake is the future of the country’
06:22
IDF slays Hamas intel, engineering commanders
06:12
New Jewish community of Shalem established in Samaria
05:51
Soldiers killed near Hebron likely saved dozens of lives, IDF official says
05:31
Netanyahu: Israel has completed 90% of mission against Iran
05:11
AIG Ireland executive exits firm amid antisemitic posts probe
04:50
Israeli FM welcomes Peru’s adoption of IHRA antisemitism definition
04:30
Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit to JNS: Israel needs a strong right-wing bloc
04:10
IDF arrests five Hamas, Islamic Jihad affiliates in Samaria raids
03:49
Italy arrests Hamas advocate over street riots
03:29
Israeli defense minister dismisses reports of government-IDF rift over Iran as ‘baseless and false’
03:20
IDF intercepts drone attempting to enter Gaza from Israel
03:09
Israel Police arrests armed Hamas sympathizer in Bethlehem
02:45
Eisenkot: Trump will work in ‘full cooperation’ with any Israeli leader
02:25
Trump urges Israelis: Vote for Netanyahu to ‘finish the job’
15:09
Samaria: Palestinian driver caught going 77 mph over speed limit
14:56
Six people remain hospitalized, one in critical condition, after Florida A&M shooting
14:47
Allegedly terror-supporting Muslim preacher reportedly teaching ‘Islamic spiritual psychology’ in Thailand
14:41
Israel identifies ‘suspicious aerial target’ where forces operating in southern Lebanon
14:35
Jewish co-founder of Comcast says he plans to give $20 million to Philadelphia Museum of Art
14:24
UK Green Party has become racist, Board of Deputies says
14:17
More than 100 Orthodox families reportedly plan to leave NY for Florida due to Jew-hatred
14:10
Trump says he’s campaigning in Michigan against ‘Jihadist member of Muslim Brotherhood”
14:08
British Airways and Iberia return to Tel Aviv
14:05
French Jewish Nobel laureate Claude Cohen-Tannoudji, 93
13:40
U.S. Central Command leader visited Hormuz last month, U.S. military says
13:36
No strike on Iran today, Trump says
13:07
More than 44,000 mark Rachel’s ‘yahrzeit’ at matriarch’s Judea tomb
12:06
Israeli, Greek navies hold joint drill in Mediterranean
11:53
Netanyahu warns Israel’s enemies during visit to Arrow battery
11:48
Eisenkot says Israel should phase out US military aid
11:17
Wilders endorses Netanyahu ahead of Israeli election
11:10
Jerusalem police close two construction sites employing illegal workers
11:07
IDF arrests Palestinian suspected of planning attack in Binyamin
10:34
Israeli teen named to FC Barcelona squad for El Clásico
10:33
NYPD hate-crime unit investigates Midtown assault that left man injured
More Updates
JNS TV
Israeli lawmakers attend a plenum session
JNS TV
MK Sharren Haskel calls for a unity government ahead of Israeli elections
October 26, 2026 06:37 AM
Steve Linde
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Where is Europe when Jews are under attack?
Fiamma Nirenstein