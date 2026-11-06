Former ‘Squad’ member Cori Bush registers as foreign agent for ‘fact-finding missions’ in ‘West Bank’

Cori Bush, a former far-left Missouri Democratic congresswoman and member of the “Squad,” registered last month under the Foreign Agents Registration Act to run “educational fact-finding missions to the West Bank” for a Belgian nonprofit, according to U.S. Justice Department filings.

The Chicago-based Truth and Conciliation Commission, the International Federation for Rights and Development and Bush filed an Oct. 26 memorandum with the Justice Department in which they said that the former congresswoman was budgeted to receive $6,000 monthly for three months.

The paperwork also allocates $5,000 for FARA registration and $2,000 for compliance reporting, for a total of $25,000. The commission plans to invoice the federation and pay Bush, contingent on grant and donor funding, and the federation would cover approved delegation travel expenses, according to the agreement.

Bush’s responsibilities, according to the paperwork filed with the federal government, include contacting at least 200 people, primarily current and former members of Congress, in November and December, coordinating visits and providing briefings.

The filing identifies Stephany Spaulding, a former Democratic political candidate, as the commission founder and Gamaal El Attar, a Sudan-born Palestinian activist, as executive director.

It says that the federation promotes human rights and sustainable development by engaging with European Union institutions. “At times, these services may include preparation and dissemination of informational materials that promote foreign principal’s interests,” according to the filed FARA document.

Bush visited Judea and Samaria in October. In a Facebook post, in which she tagged Spaulding, she wrote that she was visiting the area to “stand with the Palestinians who are being attacked by (invaders) settlers.”

Bush, who lost to Wesley Bell in Missouri’s 2024 Democratic congressional primary, and lost again in 2026, frequently denounces the American Israel Public Affairs Committee on social media and blames the pro-Israel group for her losses.

In her race against Bell, Bush, who now says that she works for Belgium, decried him for taking “AIPAC-funded trips to Israel.”