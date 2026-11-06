More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Man who admitted to anti-Jewish death threats of Hawaii governor to be sentenced for hate crime

The U.S. Justice Department told JNS that Eric Lee Boltz and the government agreed that the hate-crime sentencing enhancement would apply.

Rikki Zagelbaum
Phone black and white
A smart phone on a table. Credit: ataioli/Pixabay.
(Nov. 6, 2026 / JNS)

Federal prosecutors are seeking a hate-crime sentencing enhancement against Eric Lee Boltz, 52, who pleaded guilty this week to repeated antisemitic threats to kill Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his family, the Justice Department told JNS.

In his plea agreement, the Montana man acknowledged that he was motivated by Green’s Jewish faith and his government position.

Aislinn Affinito, criminal chief at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawaii, told JNS that prosecutors are seeking the hate-crime sentencing enhancement, to which Boltz agreed.

“The parties stipulated in the plea agreement that the hate-crime sentencing enhancement applies here, so yes, we are seeking it, with agreement from the defendant that it applies,” Affinito told JNS.

JNS asked the department if it was pushing for a hate-crime enhancement, since a Justice Department release didn’t mention the phrase “hate crime.”

Boltz admitted to leaving a series of antisemitic voicemails, with antisemitic death threats, at the office of the Jewish Democratic governor in December. He was charged on June 10. At the time, the Justice Department didn’t say if there were hate-crime charges and that Boltz faced up to five years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines per count, but it didn’t say how many charges there were.

On Nov. 4, the Justice Department said that Boltz had pleaded guilty to a single count of cyberstalking and that he would be sentenced in U.S. District Court on March 4.

“Disguising his voice, Boltz threatened to kill the governor and his family and sexually assault his daughter,” the Justice Department said. When law enforcement officers interviewed him, he said that he left the messages to “shake” the governor up, the department said.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, the hate-crime enhancement increases a defendant’s offense level if the court determines beyond a reasonable doubt that the victim was intentionally selected because of religion or another protected characteristic.

JNS reported in September that of four religion-based hate crimes in Hawaii in 2025, three targeted Jews, according to official state statistics, which means that Jews, who make up less than 1% of Hawaii’s population, accounted for 75% of its religion-based hate crimes last year.

In 2024, all four of the religion-based hate crimes in Hawaii targeted Jews.

Hate Crimes Legal Affairs
Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum is reporter at JNS based in New York City and in Israel.
EXPLORE JNS
Capitol black and white
U.S. News
Anti-Israel shift in Democratic Party here to stay, Israeli experts warn
“It’s an evolving trend that shows greater signs of permanence than temporary quality,” Dan Diker, of the Jerusalem Center for Foreign Affairs, told JNS.
November 6, 2026 09:30 AM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Yisrael Beiteinu Party chairman MK Avigdor Lieberman leads a faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on July 13, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Liberman signals compromise on haredi draft to help form anti-Netanyahu government
Yisrael Beiteinu leader says election results require “painful compromises,” as United Torah Judaism signals openness to talks and Yair Golan reports “real progress” toward a new coalition.
November 6, 2026 05:33 AM
JNS Staff
Vance Johnson
U.S. News
Vance blames election loss on Iran war, relationship with Israel
“The reason we lost is the war,” the U.S. vice president wrote. “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so” but “that’s at least honest.”
Nov. 4, 2026
Andrew Bernard, Jessica Russak-Hoffman
New York State Senate chamber
U.S. News
‘Orthodox New Yorkers no longer asking for seat at the table,’ as 10 Jewish state legislators head to Albany
“At a time when some are trying to silence our community, we have a voice at the table,” New York state Assembly member Sam Berger told JNS. “Make no mistake. We intend to use it.”
Nov. 4, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Breaking News
08:59
Danon: Hamas extorting $2 million a day from Gaza merchants
08:32
New Israeli ambassador begins posting in Cyprus
08:01
Iran claims IRGC downed two US drones over Qeshm Island
07:31
Montreal kosher bakery destroyed in second arson attack in two days
07:01
South Africa’s ANC heads for big losses in municipal elections
06:33
Trump: Decision on renewed Iran strikes coming ‘soon’
06:08
Netanyahu’s Office : Ending US military aid reflects shift ‘from aid to partnership’
05:21
Liberman: Willing to compromise on haredi draft to avoid new election
05:05
Israeli report warns of growing lethal threat to synagogues worldwide
04:29
UN chief: Iran intensifying repression, executions
03:55
Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi ballistic missiles
03:07
Tehran reports three more tankers damaged in Strait of Hormuz
02:10
Israeli envoy in NY: Next government must prepare for ‘massive’ North American aliyah
01:38
Herzog: Israel’s political discourse has ‘dramatic impact’ on Diaspora Jews
01:07
Bondi Beach attack death toll rises to 16 as 90-year-old victim dies
15:16
67 MKs recommend Eisenkot for PM as party consultations conclude
14:59
Five countries, including U.S., affirm support for Lebanese state monopoly on arms
14:41
CAIR suspends operations in Florida, AG says
14:29
Dem socialist Nithya Raman ousts incumbent Karen Bass in Los Angeles mayoral race
14:15
Magen David Adom to expand trauma response training to US
14:02
Yesha Council chairman meets with Milei to urge Argentine recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria
13:53
Jerusalem, Athens, Nicosia hold trilateral meeting to deepen defense cooperation
13:22
‘You’re not listening,’ Rep. Lander tells Lapid of plan to rebuild U.S.-Israel trust
12:49
First International Noahide Congress gathers in Jerusalem
12:20
B’Yachad party recommends Eisenkot to form government
11:48
Rep. Ro Khanna allies launch draft campaign for 2028 presidential election
10:53
Joint List recommends Eisenkot form Israel’s next government
09:59
Sa’ar hosts Germany’s new commissioner for fight against antisemitism
09:32
IDF uncovers weapons, underground shaft in South Lebanon
08:45
Netanyahu slams Ra’am party leader over refusal to call Hamas terror group
08:33
London police arrest 27 outside Supreme Court hearing on Palestine Action ban
08:11
Smotrich: Those who won’t call Hamas terrorists ‘cannot be part of any coalition’
07:46
Israel’s El Al reports record $1.27 billion third-quarter revenue
07:25
Three minors to be indicted for Molotov attacks in eastern Jerusalem
07:02
Israel, Slovenia hold first political-strategic dialogue
06:44
Report: England Greens leader reposted antisemitic users
06:21
Brick thrown through Brussels synagogue window
06:00
Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana: No early speaker vote without 61 signatures
05:32
Ra’am says Eisenkot should form next government
05:02
Tel Aviv police to hold emergency drill at Cliff Beach
04:45
New analysis challenges Gaza famine, casualty claims using Hamas-run ministry data
04:14
The Democrats recommend Eisenkot to form next government
04:11
Dublin-Rome flight diverted to France over bomb threat
03:59
UKMTO: Tanker struck by unidentified projectiles in Persian Gulf
03:44
Israeli forces seize gunpowder, IDF uniforms in northern Jerusalem raid
03:24
Israeli Defense Ministry blows up 3,300 mines in Golan Heights
02:57
Otzma Yehudit backs Netanyahu in consultations with Herzog
02:29
Danon pushes back on accusations Israel to blame for oil prices
02:09
United Torah Judaism declines to recommend anyone to form government
01:48
Ukraine thanks Israel for condemning deadly Russian strike
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / Think Twice
El-Sayed’s election is a turning point in American history
November 5, 2026 04:24 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
A Democratic-run Congress will target Israel as well as Trump
Jonathan S. Tobin