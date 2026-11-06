More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Blakeman ‘petty, childish’ for attacking Stefanik, Jewish NYC Council member says

“No elected Republican with half of a brain ever believed you had a shot of winning governor and beating Hochul,” Inna Vernikov told the Nassau County executive.

Rikki Zagelbaum
Elise Stefanik
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) asks a question during a House committee hearing about antisemitism on campus with the presidents of Harvard, Penn and MIT, Dec. 5, 2023. Credit: Courtesy of the office of Rep. Stefanik.
(Nov. 6, 2026 / JNS)

Bruce Blakeman, the Jewish executive of Nassau County, who lost the New York gubernatorial election to Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, by almost 20 points, is drawing widespread criticism for attacking his former GOP primary rival, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.).

“Elise Stefanik is a selfish, do nothing politician that didn’t lift a finger to help Republican candidates in New York this year,” Blakeman stated on Thursday. “She had one moment of glory in what was otherwise an unremarkable career.”

Stefanik, who made national news for her tough questions to university presidents about Jew-hatred on their campuses, was Trump’s pick for U.S. envoy to the United Nations, but he later said that it was important for her to stay in Congress. Stefanik ran for governor, and didn’t draw a Trump endorsement. She dropped out of the race and said that she wouldn’t run for reelection, citing family obligations.

“Elise Stefanic was and is a star in the Republican Party. You should have never primaried her,” stated Inna Vernikov, a Republican member of the New York City Council and co-chair of the council’s bipartisan task force on Jew-hatred.

“Nassau County ran a grift, pushed out a very competent and worthy candidate in Elise and lied to voters and donors about your prospects via fake polling,” Vernikov stated. “No elected Republican with half of a brain ever believed you had a shot of winning governor and beating Hochul.”

“At her young age, Elise did more for our country and party, and accomplished more for New York especially for its Jewish community and college students than you and the entire Nassau County boys club can ever ever imagine possible,” Vernikov said. “She has got more intelligence, charisma, political acumen, courage and grit than all of you combined, and you have some chutzpah to attack her after your failed grift of a campaign.”

Vernikov called Blakeman’s post “petty and childish.”

“Don’t be bitter,” she said. “Reflect on your own missteps.”

Moshe Spern, president of United Jewish Teachers, which represents more than 1,000 Jewish public school educators and staff in New York City, stated that Blakeman’s was “a horrible take and really unfortunate.”

“You couldn’t even carry Nassau County. That’s on you,” he wrote. “Maybe less awful AI videos and next time focus more on the needs of the people.”

Stefanik said that she knew that “feelings are raw in the aftermath of Tuesday’s result, so I will cut some slack.”

“While I don’t know from experience, as I have never lost any of my seven elections, I know that this is a tough loss in New York and I imagine it takes time to process. I’m going to give some upstate grace whether deserved or not,” she wrote. “The reality is with time, we will need everyone to be part of the solution including local county level officials, because we so desperately need it in our state and country.”

“I voted for Bruce and straight Republican ticket and have worked for decades helping Republicans across the state and country including him,” she stated. “Over the past decade, I have worked hard to campaign, support and raise over $100 million to help boost Republicans up and down the ticket across the country and the state.”

She added that everyone has to be a “constructive part of the effort to rebuild Republican support as we learn from this historic loss.”

U.S. Politics U.S. Midterm Elections
Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum is reporter at JNS based in New York City and in Israel.
EXPLORE JNS
Trump Netanyahu
Israel News
Israel touts shift in US ties ‘from aid to partnership’
The Prime Minister’s Office publicly backs the agreement between Netanyahu and Trump to end nearly $4 billion in annual U.S. military aid by the end of 2026.
November 6, 2026 05:14 AM
JNS Staff
Yisrael Beiteinu Party chairman MK Avigdor Lieberman leads a faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on July 13, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Liberman signals compromise on haredi draft to help form anti-Netanyahu government
Yisrael Beiteinu leader says election results require “painful compromises,” as United Torah Judaism signals openness to talks and Yair Golan reports “real progress” toward a new coalition.
November 6, 2026 05:33 AM
JNS Staff
Vance Johnson
U.S. News
Vance blames election loss on Iran war, relationship with Israel
“The reason we lost is the war,” the U.S. vice president wrote. “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so” but “that’s at least honest.”
Nov. 4, 2026
Andrew Bernard, Jessica Russak-Hoffman
New York State Senate chamber
U.S. News
‘Orthodox New Yorkers no longer asking for seat at the table,’ as 10 Jewish state legislators head to Albany
“At a time when some are trying to silence our community, we have a voice at the table,” New York state Assembly member Sam Berger told JNS. “Make no mistake. We intend to use it.”
Nov. 4, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Breaking News
08:01
Iran claims IRGC downed two US drones over Qeshm Island
07:31
Montreal kosher bakery destroyed in second arson attack in two days
07:01
South Africa’s ANC heads for big losses in municipal elections
06:33
Trump: Decision on renewed Iran strikes coming ‘soon’
06:08
Netanyahu’s Office : Ending US military aid reflects shift ‘from aid to partnership’
05:21
Liberman: Willing to compromise on haredi draft to avoid new election
05:05
Israeli report warns of growing lethal threat to synagogues worldwide
04:29
UN chief: Iran intensifying repression, executions
03:55
Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi ballistic missiles
03:07
Tehran reports three more tankers damaged in Strait of Hormuz
02:10
Israeli envoy in NY: Next government must prepare for ‘massive’ North American aliyah
01:38
Herzog: Israel’s political discourse has ‘dramatic impact’ on Diaspora Jews
01:07
Bondi Beach attack death toll rises to 16 as 90-year-old victim dies
15:16
67 MKs recommend Eisenkot for PM as party consultations conclude
14:59
Five countries, including U.S., affirm support for Lebanese state monopoly on arms
14:41
CAIR suspends operations in Florida, AG says
14:29
Dem socialist Nithya Raman ousts incumbent Karen Bass in Los Angeles mayoral race
14:15
Magen David Adom to expand trauma response training to US
14:02
Yesha Council chairman meets with Milei to urge Argentine recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria
13:53
Jerusalem, Athens, Nicosia hold trilateral meeting to deepen defense cooperation
13:22
‘You’re not listening,’ Rep. Lander tells Lapid of plan to rebuild U.S.-Israel trust
12:49
First International Noahide Congress gathers in Jerusalem
12:20
B’Yachad party recommends Eisenkot to form government
11:48
Rep. Ro Khanna allies launch draft campaign for 2028 presidential election
10:53
Joint List recommends Eisenkot form Israel’s next government
09:59
Sa’ar hosts Germany’s new commissioner for fight against antisemitism
09:32
IDF uncovers weapons, underground shaft in South Lebanon
08:45
Netanyahu slams Ra’am party leader over refusal to call Hamas terror group
08:33
London police arrest 27 outside Supreme Court hearing on Palestine Action ban
08:11
Smotrich: Those who won’t call Hamas terrorists ‘cannot be part of any coalition’
07:46
Israel’s El Al reports record $1.27 billion third-quarter revenue
07:25
Three minors to be indicted for Molotov attacks in eastern Jerusalem
07:02
Israel, Slovenia hold first political-strategic dialogue
06:44
Report: England Greens leader reposted antisemitic users
06:21
Brick thrown through Brussels synagogue window
06:00
Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana: No early speaker vote without 61 signatures
05:32
Ra’am says Eisenkot should form next government
05:02
Tel Aviv police to hold emergency drill at Cliff Beach
04:45
New analysis challenges Gaza famine, casualty claims using Hamas-run ministry data
04:14
The Democrats recommend Eisenkot to form next government
04:11
Dublin-Rome flight diverted to France over bomb threat
03:59
UKMTO: Tanker struck by unidentified projectiles in Persian Gulf
03:44
Israeli forces seize gunpowder, IDF uniforms in northern Jerusalem raid
03:24
Israeli Defense Ministry blows up 3,300 mines in Golan Heights
02:57
Otzma Yehudit backs Netanyahu in consultations with Herzog
02:29
Danon pushes back on accusations Israel to blame for oil prices
02:09
United Torah Judaism declines to recommend anyone to form government
01:48
Ukraine thanks Israel for condemning deadly Russian strike
01:28
Netanyahu: Government reliant on Islamists would ‘tear us apart’
01:08
Herzog resumes talks on who will form next Israeli gov’t
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / Think Twice
El-Sayed’s election is a turning point in American history
November 5, 2026 04:24 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
A Democratic-run Congress will target Israel as well as Trump
Jonathan S. Tobin