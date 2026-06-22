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Gottheimer talks about leadership, Jew-hatred with seventh graders at Modern Orthodox school in New Jersey

“I’m proud to see the dedication these students bring to the challenges facing our communities,” the Jewish congressman stated.

JNS Staff
Josh Gottheimer
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) visits Yavneh Academy, a Modern Orthodox Jewish day school in Paramus, N.J., in June 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
(June 22, 2026 / JNS)

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) talked about Jew-hatred, leadership, Israel and Iran, among other topics, with seventh graders during a visit this month to Yavneh Academy, a Modern Orthodox Jewish day school in Paramus, N.J.

“I’m proud to see the dedication these students bring to the challenges facing our communities,” the Jewish congressman stated. “Their willingness to engage, ask tough questions, and lead by example is truly inspiring, and gives me tremendous hope for the future.”

The visit was part of the school’s advisory unit titled “Do Not Stand Idly By,” which “explores the responsibility to take action when witnessing injustice in the world,” according to Aliza Frohlich, director of guidance at the middle school.

Josh Gottheimer
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) visits Yavneh Academy, a Modern Orthodox Jewish day school in Paramus, N.J., in June 2026. Credit: Courtesy.

“Throughout the unit, students learned what it means to be an ‘upstander’ rather than a bystander, whether confronting challenges within school communities, such as bullying and cheating, or addressing broader issues in society,” stated Frohlich, who holds a doctorate in school and child clinical psychology.

“They were introduced to the power of civic engagement, the importance of communicating with elected officials and the many ways young people can become involved in the democratic process,” she stated. “Congressman Gottheimer’s visit provided students with a meaningful opportunity to connect these lessons to real-world leadership and advocacy.”

Frohlich added that Gottheimer talked about “his concerns about the rise of antisemitism, particularly in Bergen County” and fielded questions from students, including about “Israel, Iran, antisemitism, the role and responsibilities of a member of Congress, balancing Jewish identity with public service and America’s role in supporting other nations.”

Gottheimer also “reiterated his steadfast support for Israel and the Jewish people, explaining that standing up for what is right sometimes means standing in the minority,” she stated.

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