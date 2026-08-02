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Trump says planned Iran strikes canceled after ‘perimeters’ of new deal agreed

“The country of Israel joins me in this commitment,” Trump said of the negotiations.

JNS Staff
(Aug. 2, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he had canceled a planned attack on Iran after Tehran had agreed in principle to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and negotiate an end to its nuclear program.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the U.S. military was “locked and loaded” and prepared to launch an attack against the Islamic Republic with force “not seen since World War II.”

Trump said Iran and other regional countries had asked Washington to hold off because “the perimeters of a deal” had been agreed. He said the proposed terms would include the “immediate, complete, and total” reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and “an end to Iran’s nuclear threat.”

“Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the world and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a deal,” the president wrote.

Trump in the post said that Israel “joins me in this commitment.”

He added, “Get to work, everybody, and get it done.”

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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