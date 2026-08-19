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Hochul names energy executive Audrey Zibelman to chair NY energy authority

Zibelman, a former New York Public Service Commission chair, has connections to the state’s Jewish community, including participation in a Jewish Climate Network event focused on New York’s clean-energy transition.

Audrey Zibelman speaks at the Sydney Energy Forum, in Sydney, on July 12, 2022. Photo by Brook Mitchell/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
Audrey Zibelman speaks at the Sydney Energy Forum, in Sydney, on July 12, 2022. Photo by Brook Mitchell/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
(Aug. 19, 2026 / JNS)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the appointment of Audrey Zibelman, a former chair of the New York State Public Service Commission with ties to the state’s Jewish community, to lead the board of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

Zibelman, whose appointment to the NYSERDA board was confirmed by the state Senate on June 4, brings more than 35 years of experience in energy regulation, government and the private sector as New York continues its push toward a clean-energy future.

She previously chaired the Public Service Commission and served as CEO of the Australian Energy Market Operator. She has also held senior positions at PJM, Viridity Energy and Xcel Energy, and most recently served as a vice president and adviser at X, formerly known as Google’s Moonshot Factory.

Among her connections to the state’s Jewish community, a 2013 bulletin from Albany’s B’nai Sholom Reform Congregation lists “Audrey Zibelman and Phil Harris” as contributors to the synagogue. She has also participated in a Jewish Climate Network event focused on the transition to clean energy.

Hochul said Zibelman’s knowledge of New York’s energy system and her previous leadership of the Public Service Commission make her well suited to guide NYSERDA as the state pursues its energy goals.

“Audrey’s familiarity with New York’s energy system, its policies, and her previous contributions as chair of the New York State Public Service Commission make her the ideal person to provide the guidance we need to continue to pursue an all-of-the-above energy approach that serves all New Yorkers,” Hochul said.

Zibelman said the appointment comes at a “pivotal time” for New York’s clean-energy transition and that she hopes to use government innovation and technology to make the transition “faster, fairer, and more affordable.”

She currently chairs the board of Landis+Gyr, a global advanced-metering company, and serves on the boards of Australian renewable-energy company Squadron Energy and Emirates Water and Electricity Company. She also co-chairs the Pew Charitable Trusts’ Advisory Council on Distributed Energy Resources adoption.

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