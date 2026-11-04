More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Hochul reelected governor of New York

The incumbent Democrat beat Republican Bruce Blakeman with about three-quarters of the vote.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Hochul Lubavitcher Rebbe grave
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the grave site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Queens, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2026. Credit: Don Pollard/Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
(Nov. 3, 2026 / JNS)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was reelected on Tuesday, defeating Bruce Blakeman, the Republican executive of Nassau County.

The Associated Press called the race at 9 p.m. Hochul had 802,859 votes, or 74.2%, at press time, with about 16% of votes counted, ahead of 276,728, or 25.6%, for Blakeman.

In her first term as governor, Hochul backed increased security funding for Jewish institutions, pledged greater police protection and visited Israel after the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks.

She also ordered flags lowered and state landmarks illuminated in yellow to mark the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks.

In September, Hochul told JNS, “I want Jewish New Yorkers to know that I will always be there for them.”

Blakeman, who is Jewish, made fighting antisemitism a central campaign issue. Earlier on Tuesday, Blakeman visited the Minyan Factory in Cedarhurst to speak to voters.

U.S. Politics U.S. Midterm Elections
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Gottheimer
U.S. News
Gottheimer reelected in New Jersey
The Jewish Democrat had 72.8% of the vote, with about 30% of votes counted.
November 3, 2026 09:17 PM
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivers remarks at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, on Nov. 2, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Herzog to receive official results, start consultations with Knesset factions
Unlike in the past, the Israeli president decided to start the meetings with smaller parties.
November 3, 2026 07:28 AM
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a photograph of a damaged pipe while delivering a speech marking the end of the midterm election campaign, at the Lincoln Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., on November 2, 2026. Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump touts reflecting pool, warns of ‘jihadists’ in Congress in closing speech before midterms
In response to a question shouted from the press pool, the president said he would not resume strikes on Iran after the election.
Nov. 2, 2026
Andrew Bernard
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi
Israel News
Oct. 7 was ‘preventable failure,’ but there was ‘absolutely no betrayal’ from within, former IDF chief says
“Aiding Hamas would require not just a single collaborator, but an extensive network,” Herzi Halevi said. “Yet, even after three years, not a single such person has been found.”
Nov. 2, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
21:13
Byron Donalds elected Florida governor
21:11
Brad Lander, who accuses Jewish state of ‘genocide,’ wins in NY
20:58
Tlaib, one of Israel’s biggest critics in Congress, wins reelection
20:56
Darline Graham losing big in South Carolina, ‘Times’ says 93% chance she loses
20:35
Donalds has slight lead in Florida governor race, with 95% of votes counted
17:45
Haley Stevens reportedly sought federal protection after death threats
16:46
Sharon, Mass., public school and district ‘strongly’ decry anti-Jewish graffiti, ‘profane language directed at Israel’
16:00
‘May Zionism be erased’ among signs at Turkish soccer game
15:30
Boy George declares himself a Zionist
15:15
Herzog launches forum on AI’s impact on Israeli society
14:45
Sa’ar speaks with Chadian counterpart
14:14
For first time, DOJ deploys election monitors in all 50 states
14:03
ZOA ‘concerned’ about Trump statement that US will end aid to Israel
14:00
Police in Israel recover IDF Humvee suspected stolen from southern base
13:56
Delaware Dem senator ‘encouraged’ by statements of Israeli leaders
13:48
‘Jewish children in Brooklyn are not making military decisions for Israel,’ Jewish congressman says
13:45
Brad Lander decries ‘blind hatred’ of those who target Jews who are ‘explicitly not Zionists’
13:30
Trump jokes he’ll move to Israel, become PM
13:15
Westchester county executive to convene bipartisan task force to investigate ballot machine malfunctions
13:00
IDF collects thousands of weapons, ammunition items in first three days of retrieval operation
12:59
Bomb threat delays Israel-bound cruise ship with over 1,500 aboard
12:15
Shas, Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit to back Netanyahu to form next government
11:53
‘Every eligible vote will be counted,’ Westchester elections board says after scanner malfunction
11:34
Iran would have had nuclear weapon ‘in two weeks,’ Trump says
10:58
IDF: 7th Brigade killed some 400 Hezbollah terrorists
10:03
UK Jewish groups join court fight to uphold Palestine Action ban
09:20
Trump confirms overnight strike on Iranian anti-aircraft facility
09:01
Trump says US, Israel agreed to end military aid by year-end
08:53
Reza Pahlavi arrives in Brussels, urges Europe to end Iran ‘appeasement’
08:33
Iran unveils new billboards vowing to kill Trump
08:13
Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital partners with Israeli AI company Wonderful
08:08
‘BBC': Flight from Israel among four targeted by bomb threats in Europe
07:52
Israeli Health Ministry: Two isolated over suspected Ebola
07:32
Israeli opposition backs Eisenkot, vows to act on ‘clear’ Knesset majority
07:12
Israeli Health Ministry director-general to step down
06:53
US high school student discovers 3,300-year-old amulet in Israel
06:33
Milei: Argentina backs Israel over shared values, not ‘personal whim’
06:13
Liberman: Stable government possible without Arab parties
05:52
Israeli embassy thanks Lisbon for removing antisemitic, anti-Israel graffiti
05:32
Samaria: Israel Border Police nabs Fatah terrorist, shop owner who hid him
05:12
Israeli consulate in Mumbai mourns death of Jewish community leader
04:51
Israeli forces uncover rocket-making cell in Samaria
04:31
Ben-Gvir urges Liberman to back freeze on publishing election results
04:11
Iranian FM says Tehran harbors no hostility toward Gulf states
03:50
Israeli envoy extends ‘warmest wishes’ to UAE on Flag Day
03:30
Panama’s president thanks Herzog for Separation Day message
03:10
Vance: US has made ‘some progress’ on deal with Iran
02:49
Israeli Navy launches drill near Gaza border
02:29
Michigan Democrat defends backing GOP’s Rogers over El-Sayed
02:09
Trump: Iran wants a deal ‘very badly’
More Updates
JNS TV
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Did Qatar try to influence Israel’s elections?
November 3, 2026 05:25 AM
Meira K
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Europe’s youth burned by antisemitism
Fiamma Nirenstein