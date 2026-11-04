Hochul reelected governor of New York

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was reelected on Tuesday, defeating Bruce Blakeman, the Republican executive of Nassau County.

The Associated Press called the race at 9 p.m. Hochul had 802,859 votes, or 74.2%, at press time, with about 16% of votes counted, ahead of 276,728, or 25.6%, for Blakeman.

In her first term as governor, Hochul backed increased security funding for Jewish institutions, pledged greater police protection and visited Israel after the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks.

She also ordered flags lowered and state landmarks illuminated in yellow to mark the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks.

In September, Hochul told JNS, “I want Jewish New Yorkers to know that I will always be there for them.”

Blakeman, who is Jewish, made fighting antisemitism a central campaign issue. Earlier on Tuesday, Blakeman visited the Minyan Factory in Cedarhurst to speak to voters.