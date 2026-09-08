More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Huckabee: Trump bombing, bankrupting Iran to protect America

The U.S. envoy said that Washington was dismantling Tehran militarily and economically after the Islamic Republic targeted the West for decades.

JNS Staff
A man uses an ATM at Bank Mellat in Tehran on Sept. 7, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
A man uses an ATM at Bank Mellat in Tehran on Sept. 7, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
(Sept. 8, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Monday defended U.S. President Donald Trump’s Iran strategy, saying Trump has done “something no other president has been willing to do and that’s take the fight to them.”

“Not only has he done that militarily, he’s certainly bombed them, but he’s also taken steps to bankrupt them,” Huckabee told Newsmax in an interview, arguing that Trump is in the process of “decimating them economically” after striking them militarily.

“Iran’s threat is not to Israel, it is to America,” Huckabee added, urging Americans not to view the confrontation through a lens of fatigue. “They’ve been saying it for 47 and a half years. We need to wake up and understand that they’ve always targeted the Red, White and Blue. So this president, thank God, is finally saying enough of this.”

Houthi attacks wound 73 in Saudi Arabia

A wave of attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthi terror group wounded 73 people in southern Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and set fires at oil facilities, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said, according to the Associated Press.

Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, a spokesman for the coalition, said the strikes hit “civilian and economic facilities” in Abha, Jazan, Najran and Khamis Mushait. The wounded included women and children.

Fires broke out at several oil facilities and utilities in the kingdom’s southern region, the Saudi Energy Ministry said. Operations there were temporarily suspended. Firefighters were still battling the blazes on Tuesday morning.

Al-Malki called the attacks a “serious escalation” and a “flagrant violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty, and a direct threat to the security and safety of its citizens and residents.” The coalition “will take all necessary operational measures to deter the terrorist Houthi militia with utmost resolve,” he added.

CENTCOM: 94 vessels redirected under Iran blockade

American forces have redirected 94 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two as part of Washington’s maritime blockade of Iranian ports, U.S. Central Command forces said on Monday.

The figure was up from 92 redirected vessels as of Sunday, CENTCOM’s previous tally. The number disabled and the number boarded were unchanged.

CENTCOM said the operations were meant to ensure “complete compliance with the blockade.”

Grossi: IAEA access would have ‘positive repercussions’ for Iran

International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said on Monday that Iran granting the nuclear watchdog access to key facilities would have “positive repercussions” for the Islamic Republic, AFP reported.

“The best, shortest way for a positive outcome is for Iran to engage with us,” Grossi told a press conference in Vienna, where he addressed the quarterly meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

The United States, Britain, France and Germany have agreed on a resolution referring Tehran to the U.N. Security Council over its refusal to comply with nuclear reporting obligations. It is expected to be submitted and voted on this week, according to a draft seen by AFP.

Asked about the possible referral, Grossi told AFP his “job with Iran continues, irrespective of the resolution.” He added that dialogue and renewed access would lead to “very, very positive repercussions” for the Tehran regime.

In a post on X, Grossi said his agency “has neither received information on the status of declared nuclear material or facilities nor had access to conduct in-field verification activities during this reporting period.”

A return to diplomacy with Iran is “imperative,” Grossi wrote, describing it as the only way to obtain long-term assurance that the regime will not acquire nuclear weapons.

Pezeshkian: Iran will resist ‘with full force’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday that Tehran would continue resisting “with full force until the aggressors are brought to complete regret,” while maintaining that the Islamic Republic opposes war.

Iranian state media outlet ISNA said Pezeshkian was responding to recent remarks by Trump, who has threatened further strikes on Iran if Tehran continues its attacks.

Iran parliament official tells US to leave region, warns of military capabilities

Iran’s deputy parliament speaker, Ali Nikzad, urged U.S. officials on Tuesday to leave the region “as soon as possible,” according to the state-run ISNA outlet, while claiming that recent Iranian attacks showed only “a glimpse” of the regime’s military capabilities

The remarks came a day after acting Iranian Defense Minister Majid Ebn al-Reza said Tehran has the capability to strike U.S. warships involved in enforcing Trump’s economic pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.

Iran Middle East
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
FDNY 9/11
U.S. News
New book reveals how rabbis freed widows, whose husbands were killed on Sept. 11, to remarry
A quarter century after the terror attacks in lower Manhattan, Rabbi Yona Reiss spoke to JNS about the agunah cases handled by the Beth Din of America.
September 7, 2026 08:13 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's national security minister, attends a House committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on June 8, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli ministers urge reprisals as UK mulls sanctions
Smotrich calls for Britain’s ambassador to be expelled; Ben-Gvir urges recognition of Argentine sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.
September 8, 2026 03:41 AM
JNS Staff
Magen David Adom emergency vehicles arrive at the scene of a stabbing attack near the village of Al-Auja in the Jordan Valley, Aug. 23, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israel News
Israeli seriously wounded in terror stabbing at Samaria farm
The victim sustained multiple wounds to his hand and upper body “until the knife broke,” the Rescuers Without Borders volunteer emergency service said.
Sept. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and peace envoy, speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their talks in Kyiv, Sept. 6, 2026. Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Kushner: Demilitarizing Gaza ‘not going to be easy’
The White House peace envoy said Washington had only begun understanding what stripping enclave arms required, calling it “beyond your comprehension.”
Sept. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
Now
Tokyo: Protesters to rally at Israeli embassy over ‘genocide’
08:43
Palestinians from Hebron indicted after Golan Heights arrests
08:33
Britain bans import of products from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria
08:23
Thailand to deport French zoo owner who banned Israeli
08:03
Red Cross visits to imprisoned terrorists set to resume as High Court decision takes effect
07:42
Slovenian PM accuses former government of antisemitism
07:22
Israeli carrier to launch first-ever flights from Tel Aviv to the Philippines
07:02
Iran parliament official tells US to leave region, warns of military capabilities
06:44
Pezeshkian: Iran will resist ‘with full force’
06:23
Danon: Jewish violence in Judea and Samaria is crime, not terror
06:00
Herzog warns UK sanctions would be ‘grave miscalculation’
05:52
Dozens of Hebron-Kiryat Arba volunteers drill for emergency response
05:32
Huckabee backs Trump’s Iran strategy, rejects reports of Netanyahu tensions
05:12
Large-scale emergency drill underway in Ma’ale Adumim
04:51
Huckabee blasts British trade ban on Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria
04:37
IDF eliminates terrorist in Samaria counterterror raid
04:21
Houthi attacks wound 73 in Saudi Arabia
04:01
CENTCOM: 94 vessels redirected under Iran blockade
03:45
Mladenov: Two-state solution risks becoming ‘practically impossible’
03:25
Ben-Gvir urges Netanyahu to sanction Britain over Falklands ‘occupation’
03:20
Israeli envoy praises Mladenov’s Gaza-plan outlook at Abu Dhabi forum
03:10
UK minister confirms coming ban on Judea and Samaria goods
02:56
Rep. Randy Fine warns UK firms over possible Judea and Samaria trade ban
02:25
Grossi: IAEA access would have ‘positive repercussions’ for Iran
02:05
Smotrich calls for expulsion of British ambassador over potential sanctions
01:58
IDF eliminates terrorist in Lebanon’s Beaufort area
01:34
IDF kills Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza strikes
01:19
PA spokesman admits pay-for-slay never stopped
00:07
Report: Russian-Israeli historian charged with espionage
14:09
Danon: Netanyahu to address UN General Assembly on Sept. 24
13:08
Herzog to visit Cyprus for talks with counterpart
13:06
Hamas Nukhba company commander eliminated, IDF says
12:07
French FM boasts of boosting ‘Palestinian cause since Oct. 7'
11:06
Israel launches program to expand defense business in Japan
10:05
Israeli spokesman accuses media of lying about Judea, Samaria violence
09:34
Israel, Germany explore turning Volkswagen plant into defense hub
09:04
Average salary in Israel rose 7.7% in June 2026, CBS reports
08:50
Kosovo signs agreement to join Gaza stabilization force
08:33
Huckabee decries international indifference to Samaria terror stabbing
08:13
Israeli security forces drill Oct. 7-style scenario in Eilat, Arava
07:51
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon
07:36
Palestinian killed after clash with IDF troops in Samaria
07:13
Germany challenges ICJ jurisdiction in Gaza ‘genocide’ case
06:56
IDF to review vulnerabilities after surprise drill
06:31
Yossi Dagan calls for ‘full cordon’ of Palestinian towns near Samaria stabbing attack
06:11
Iranian lawmakers back plan to bar sanctioning countries from Strait of Hormuz
05:53
Netanyahu hails troops for slaying terrorist who stabbed Samaria farmer
05:33
IDF kills terrorist who stabbed Israeli in Samaria
05:32
Israeli embassy offers condolences after deaths of two Greek pilots
05:26
Nauru becomes ninth country to open Jerusalem embassy
More Updates
JNS TV
US President Donald Trump addresses reporters after the G-7 summit in France. June 16, 2026. Screengrab from official White House channel. Credit: The White House.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Trump warns his biggest attack on Iran is still to come
September 8, 2026 06:12 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Israel Ellis. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A personal encounter with antisemitism
Israel Ellis
David Levine. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Who ya gonna to believe: Them or your own eyes?
David S. Levine