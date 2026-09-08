Huckabee: Trump bombing, bankrupting Iran to protect America

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Monday defended U.S. President Donald Trump’s Iran strategy, saying Trump has done “something no other president has been willing to do and that’s take the fight to them.”

“Not only has he done that militarily, he’s certainly bombed them, but he’s also taken steps to bankrupt them,” Huckabee told Newsmax in an interview, arguing that Trump is in the process of “decimating them economically” after striking them militarily.

“Iran's threat is not to Israel. It is to America.”



U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee weighs in on the U.S.-Iran conflict, backing President Trump’s strategy and warning that Iran’s threat extends far beyond Israel.@edhenry @GovMikeHuckabee @USAmbIsrael pic.twitter.com/hpbxcDNUx2 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) September 7, 2026

“Iran’s threat is not to Israel, it is to America,” Huckabee added, urging Americans not to view the confrontation through a lens of fatigue. “They’ve been saying it for 47 and a half years. We need to wake up and understand that they’ve always targeted the Red, White and Blue. So this president, thank God, is finally saying enough of this.”

Houthi attacks wound 73 in Saudi Arabia

A wave of attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthi terror group wounded 73 people in southern Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and set fires at oil facilities, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said, according to the Associated Press.

Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, a spokesman for the coalition, said the strikes hit “civilian and economic facilities” in Abha, Jazan, Najran and Khamis Mushait. The wounded included women and children.

Fires broke out at several oil facilities and utilities in the kingdom’s southern region, the Saudi Energy Ministry said. Operations there were temporarily suspended. Firefighters were still battling the blazes on Tuesday morning.

Al-Malki called the attacks a “serious escalation” and a “flagrant violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty, and a direct threat to the security and safety of its citizens and residents.” The coalition “will take all necessary operational measures to deter the terrorist Houthi militia with utmost resolve,” he added.

CENTCOM: 94 vessels redirected under Iran blockade

American forces have redirected 94 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two as part of Washington’s maritime blockade of Iranian ports, U.S. Central Command forces said on Monday.

The figure was up from 92 redirected vessels as of Sunday, CENTCOM’s previous tally. The number disabled and the number boarded were unchanged.

CENTCOM said the operations were meant to ensure “complete compliance with the blockade.”

Grossi: IAEA access would have ‘positive repercussions’ for Iran

International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said on Monday that Iran granting the nuclear watchdog access to key facilities would have “positive repercussions” for the Islamic Republic, AFP reported.

“The best, shortest way for a positive outcome is for Iran to engage with us,” Grossi told a press conference in Vienna, where he addressed the quarterly meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

The United States, Britain, France and Germany have agreed on a resolution referring Tehran to the U.N. Security Council over its refusal to comply with nuclear reporting obligations. It is expected to be submitted and voted on this week, according to a draft seen by AFP.

Asked about the possible referral, Grossi told AFP his “job with Iran continues, irrespective of the resolution.” He added that dialogue and renewed access would lead to “very, very positive repercussions” for the Tehran regime.

In a post on X, Grossi said his agency “has neither received information on the status of declared nuclear material or facilities nor had access to conduct in-field verification activities during this reporting period.”

A return to diplomacy with Iran is “imperative,” Grossi wrote, describing it as the only way to obtain long-term assurance that the regime will not acquire nuclear weapons.

Pezeshkian: Iran will resist ‘with full force’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday that Tehran would continue resisting “with full force until the aggressors are brought to complete regret,” while maintaining that the Islamic Republic opposes war.

Iranian state media outlet ISNA said Pezeshkian was responding to recent remarks by Trump, who has threatened further strikes on Iran if Tehran continues its attacks.

Iran parliament official tells US to leave region, warns of military capabilities

Iran’s deputy parliament speaker, Ali Nikzad, urged U.S. officials on Tuesday to leave the region “as soon as possible,” according to the state-run ISNA outlet, while claiming that recent Iranian attacks showed only “a glimpse” of the regime’s military capabilities

The remarks came a day after acting Iranian Defense Minister Majid Ebn al-Reza said Tehran has the capability to strike U.S. warships involved in enforcing Trump’s economic pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.