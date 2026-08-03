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News   Antisemitism

Queens man arrested on hate crime charges in alleged vandalism of Jewish-owned bagel shop

Authorities said Dawood Faisal, 22, targeted Bagels & Co. in two acts of vandalism in May and is currently being held without bail on charges stemming from an unrelated fatal crash that killed a member of Queens’ Jewish community.

Rebecca Szlechter
Gavel next to American flag. Credit: Sergei Tokmakov/Pixabay.
Gavel next to American flag. Credit: Sergei Tokmakov/Pixabay.
(Aug. 3, 2026 / JNS)

Dawood Faisal, 22, of Fresh Meadows, N.Y., was arrested by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force on July 31 for allegedly targeting a Jewish-owned kosher bagel shop in the New York City borough of Queens in two separate acts of vandalism in May, authorities said.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Faisal was arraigned the same day in Queens Criminal Court on multiple counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime in connection with the incidents outside Bagels & Co. on Union Turnpike.

According to prosecutors, Faisal knocked over nine metal plant stands outside the store on May 15, scattering dirt and plants across the sidewalk before throwing handfuls of dirt at the storefront, where Israeli flags and banners were displayed.

Eight days later, on May 23, he allegedly returned, overturned additional plant stands, dumped soil onto the sidewalk and ripped plants from larger containers after being unable to tip them over.

“As alleged, this defendant repeatedly targeted a Jewish-owned business and destroyed property in a vile act of antisemitism,” Katz stated. “Incidents such as this extend beyond one target and spread fear to an entire community.”

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force investigated the case in partnership with the Queens District Attorney’s Hate Crimes Bureau.

If convicted, Faisal faces up to seven years in prison. Queens Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Saint-Preux set bail at $1 because Faisal is already being held without bail in a separate criminal case.

In June, a Queens grand jury indicted Faisal on manslaughter, assault and related charges stemming from a Memorial Day weekend crash that killed 71-year-old Cara Trager, a Queens journalist and longtime member of the Hollis Hills Jewish community.

According to prosecutors, Faisal drove more than 75 mph in a 35-mph zone, ran two red lights and crashed into two vehicles. One vehicle was pushed into a crosswalk, where it struck Trager and her husband. Trager died from her injuries, while her husband was injured. Prosecutors also allege Faisal fled on foot before bystanders detained him until police arrived.

Authorities have not linked the fatal crash to the hate crime case beyond the fact that Faisal is the defendant in both.

The alleged vandalism prompted neighbors and members of the Jewish community to rally outside the bagel shop in support of its owners.

Legal Affairs Hate Crimes
Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
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