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Ilhan Omar ‘definitely committed immigration fraud,’ Vance says

The U.S. vice president said the administration is seeking legal remedies and alleged that the anti-Israel congresswoman is “at the center” of fraud in the Somali community.

Mar. 27, 2026

Ilhan Omar ‘definitely committed immigration fraud,’ Vance says

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Ilhan Omar
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Credit: House Committee on Education and the Workforce Democrats.
( Mar. 27, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Friday that the Trump administration is seeking legal remedies to “go after” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) for allegedly committing immigration fraud.

The Trump administration thinks that “Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America,” the vice president told Benny Johnson, host of eponymous podcast.

Omar was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, in 1982. She came to the United States in 1995 and became a naturalized citizen in 2000. The immigration fraud accusations center on claims that she married a man in 2009 to help him become a U.S. citizen.

Vance told the podcaster that the congresswoman “has been at the center at a lot of the worst fraudsters in the Somali community.”

“Do I know that Ilhan Omar was aware that the Quality Learing Center was defrauding the American people?” he said. “I’m not certain of it but we at least need to investigate it, because if people can commit wrongdoing without even the fear that they’re going to be found out, that’s a fundamental problem.” (The center had a sign that apparently misspelled the word “learning.”)

“I’m worried about the immigration fraud,” Vance said. “I’m also worried about what did Ilhan Omar know about what was happening in the Somali community and why was nobody looking into it until, frankly, Donald Trump came along?”

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