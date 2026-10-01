IRS extends tax filing deadlines for Israelis, others affected by war

The Internal Revenue Service said on Wednesday that it is postponing tax payment and filing deadlines for those affected by “the ongoing conflict in Israel” until Sept. 30, 2027.

Those impacted include “taxpayers affected by terroristic action” in Israel starting on Oct. 7, 2023, and including those impacted by terror in Israel through 2025.

The agency’s notice on Wednesday follows previously issued guidance that extended multiple deadlines.

Affected people and businesses in Israel, Judea and Samaria and Gaza have about a year to file returns and pay taxes that are due if they are “unable to meet a tax-filing or tax-payment obligation or may be unable to perform other time-sensitive tax-related actions,” the agency said.

The IRS said that it identifies those who mainly live or run businesses in the impacted areas based on prior tax returns and automatically “applies relief.”

Those whose addresses are outside the affected area but were impacted should contact the IRS disaster hotline, the agency said.