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Pro-school choice Jewish groups laud Trump admin for rules confirming larger education credits

The federal government’s announcement “literally doubles the potential for this program to transform the math of funding Jewish education in America,” Nathan Diament, of the Orthodox Union, told JNS.

Andrew Bernard
Students write feverishly at Chidon HaTanakh at Manhattan Day School. Photo by David Khabinsky.
Students write feverishly at Chidon HaTanakh at Manhattan Day School. Photo by David Khabinsky.
(Oct. 1, 2026 / JNS)

Pro-school choice Jewish groups praised the Trump administration on Thursday for new regulations that they say will effectively double an education tax credit for married couples.

Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed in 2025, “any taxpayer” could receive a credit of $1,700 for payments to charities that disburse K-12 scholarships. In new guidance released on Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department clarified it interprets that legislation to mean that a married couple filing jointly may receive a $3,400 credit.

Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, said that these were “essential provisions” for advocates of religious school choice.

“That literally doubles the potential for this program to transform the math of funding Jewish education in America,” Diament told JNS.

The Trump administration hailed the underlying program, which is set to take effect in 2027, as “the largest expansion of school choice in history.”

“The Education Freedom Tax Credit marks a new chapter in educational freedom and opportunity by establishing America’s first nationwide school choice program and empowering states to give students and families more options,” stated Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary.

While the credit is available nationwide, individual states have to opt-in to the program. So far, 30 states have done so.

“We now urge the remaining 20 governors to opt in as soon as possible and for all states to move forward in approving scholarship-granting organizations that will provide educational opportunities for eligible students,” stated Rabbi A.D. Motzen, national director of government affairs at Agudath Israel of America.

“Today’s announcement is great news for American families and provides the necessary clarity to allow states and scholarship organizations to implement the tax credit in time for its launch in January 2027,” Agudah stated.

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