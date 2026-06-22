Jewish leaders decry anti-Israel rhetoric in key NYC congressional primaries

As New York City voters head to the polls on Tuesday, two closely watched Democratic congressional primaries have become flashpoints in a broader debate over Israel, AIPAC and antisemitism, with Jewish leaders warning that criticism of pro-Israel organizations is increasingly bleeding into anti-Jewish rhetoric.

In New York’s 10th Congressional District, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) faces a challenge from former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander. Throughout the campaign, Lander has repeatedly criticized Goldman over support linked to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, focusing on a political action committee that Goldman uses to help fund other congressional candidates.

Goldman has stated that his own campaign has not received AIPAC funding.

The issue erupted on Sunday after Goldman stopped at Poetica Coffee in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood while campaigning. Shortly afterward, the coffee shop posted a message on social media saying it would have refused him service had staff recognized him, adding that they “don’t serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers, or anyone in between.”

“Too bad we didn’t recognize you right away, or we would have turned you away,” the shop wrote. “We issued you a refund—we don’t need your money (it’s probably coming from AIPAC anyways). Enjoy your loss on Tuesday.”

The incident drew sharp criticism from Jewish organizations.

“Assigning collective blame to Jews or perceived supporters of Israel over disagreements with Middle East policies is the very definition of antisemitism,” said Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York.

Treyger called on state and city authorities to investigate whether the coffee shop violated anti-discrimination laws.

“It is shameful and hateful,” he stated. “Businesses open to the public do not get to discriminate based on religion, ancestry, ethnicity, or stereotypes.”

The controversy followed remarks by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has endorsed several progressive congressional challengers, including Lander. Speaking at a rally in Brooklyn last week, Mamdani described AIPAC as among the “monsters” his movement was fighting and accused the pro-Israel lobbying group of using “millions in dark money” to influence elections.

Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, condemned the remarks.

“You want to debate ideas? Fine,” Deutch wrote. “But when you call people monsters, you’re not debating ideas, you’re dehumanizing the people you disagree with.”

That message, he added, rings even louder coming from a mayor.

“It creates an environment where people hear clearly who is being cast as outside the community, one where they wonder whether they can safely live and speak as themselves,” Deutch wrote.

In New York’s 7th Congressional District, Claire Valdez, a member of the New York State Assembly, and Antonio Reynoso, president of the Brooklyn Borough, are competing to succeed Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.), who is retiring after 16 terms.

The race has generated its own dispute over alleged ties to AIPAC. Valdez and her allies suggested that a super PAC supporting Reynoso was connected to AIPAC. Subsequent reporting found that the PAC was funded by labor organizations, including teachers’ unions, and not by AIPAC.

Even after those reports emerged, Valdez’s campaign continued to highlight donations to Reynoso from individuals who had also supported pro-Israel causes, prompting criticism from Jewish leaders.

“That’s beyond the line. That should be concerning to everybody,” David Greenfield, CEO of the Met Council on Jewish Poverty and a former New York City councilman, told JNS.

Greenfield said some Democratic Socialists of America-aligned candidates were attempting to mobilize anti-Israel voters by invoking longstanding conspiracies about Jewish political influence.

“They’re playing into this trope and conspiracy,” he said.