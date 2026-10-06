‘Deeply concerning’ that Jewish New Yorkers targets of 53% of hate crimes in NYC so far this year, NYPD chief says

Jewish New Yorkers were the targets of 245 of 463 confirmed hate crimes in New York City in the first nine months of 2026, or 53%, according to official city statistics released on Tuesday. That represented a 1.2% increase over the 242 anti-Jewish confirmed hate crimes in 2025 in that span, according to the New York City Police Department.

The NYPD has said that Jews represent about 10% of New Yorkers, meaning that Jewish New Yorkers are about 10 times likelier to be targets of hate crimes in the Big Apple than are their non-Jewish peers.

“The most striking trend continues to be antisemitic hate crimes,” Jessica Tisch, commissioner of the New York City Police Department, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“So far this year, 53% of all confirmed hate crimes have targeted Jewish New Yorkers, despite Jews making up only roughly 10% of the city’s population,” she said. “Those numbers are deeply concerning.”

“On the eve of the third anniversary of Oct. 7, we renew our pledge to Jewish institutions that they will not be left to protect themselves without a strong partner in the NYPD,” she added.

Between July 1 and Sept. 30, Jews were targets of 59 of the 125 “confirmed” hate crimes, or about 47%. That was about 13% less than the 68 in the third quarter of 2025, according to the NYPD.

Muslims have been targeted in 32 hate crimes so far this year in New York City, or about 7% of all hate crimes in the Big Apple. That was about a 78% increase over the 18 in the first nine months of 2025. And in the third quarter of the year, Muslims were targets of 11 hate crimes, or about 9%. In the third quarter of 2025, they were targets of four hate crimes, per official statistics.

From July 1 to Sept. 30, Jews were targets of 85 “reported” hate crimes, or about 47% of the 181 reported hate crimes. Some 14, or about 8%, targeted Muslims.

After recording a 182% increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes in the Big Apple in January, in Zohran Mamdani’s first month as mayor, the city began publishing only “confirmed” hate crimes and not “reported” ones in February. That suggested a decline, although it was hard to compare 2026 statistics with those from 2025.

In March, the city said that it would publish both “confirmed” and “reported” statistics separately each month. The city provides a comparison between “confirmed” 2026 statistics and the prior year, but not of “reported” hate crimes.

The city says that after an incident is flagged as a possible hate crime, the NYPD hate crime task force “investigates and determines, in consultation with the NYPD legal bureau, whether it constitutes a hate crime under New York state law.” If it meets that threshold, it’s called a “confirmed” hate crime. Disclosing both “confirmed” and “reported” hate crimes “enhances transparency and reflects best practices in hate crime reporting,” the NYPD says.

Overall, hate crimes increased 15.8% in the first eight months of 2026—425 hate crimes—over the 367 from January to August of last year. Anti-Jewish “confirmed” hate crimes were up 8%—229, from 212—in the first eight months of 2026 compared to 2025, and Jews were the targets of 53.9% of all “confirmed” hate crimes in the city in the first eight months of 2026.

The NYPD did not release specific numbers for September, but subtracting the overall numbers for the first eight months of 2026 from the first nine months suggests that 16 of 38 hate crimes in the city last month targeted Jews, or about 42%.

That means that Jews were targeted a good deal less, on average, last month compared to September 2025, when there were 30 anti-Jewish incidents of 47 hate crimes, or 64%.

Comparing reported hate crimes in the Big Apple in the third quarter of the year with prior NYPD data for July 1 to Aug. 31 suggests that Jews were the targets of 31 of 69 reported hate crimes in the city last month, or 45%.

“Our Hate Crime Task Force continues to aggressively investigate these incidents, while we deploy additional resources to protect Jewish communities,” Tisch said at the press conference.

“On the eve of the third anniversary of Oct. 7, we renew our pledge to Jewish institutions that they will not be left to protect themselves without a strong partner in the NYPD,” she said. “This year, during the High Holy Days, we deployed an unprecedented number of officers to cover virtually every synagogue across the city.”

Anti-Jewish hate crimes are slightly down overall as a percentage of hate crimes but slightly up in raw numbers in the first three quarters of 2026 compared to that span in 2025.

In the first nine months of 2025, 238 (57%) of the 415 hate crimes in New York City targeted Jews. That was down 12% from the 271 anti-Jewish hate crimes in the first nine months of 2024. Overall, hate crimes were down 21% in the first nine months of 2025 compared to that span the prior year.