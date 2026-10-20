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Mamdani appoints Jewish scholar to direct judiciary advisory panel, for which mayor drew criticism for overlooking Jews

“I did not ask for the religion of each of the person that was put forward,” the mayor said in July, after Jewish groups noted that none of the 18 people he appointed to the committee were Jewish.

Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Mamdani
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle and others filed a lawsuit challenging the federal government’s new public charge rule, City Hall, Sept. 14, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.
(Oct. 20, 2026 / JNS)

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, named Douglas Keith executive director of the Mayor’s Advisory Committee on the Judiciary and its senior legal officer on Tuesday.

A longtime employee of the Brennan Center for Justice, a legal think tank and advocacy organization at New York University School of Law, Keith is Jewish, City Hall said.

Mamdani, who is a frequent and harsh critic of the Jewish state, announced the judiciary panel in July with 18 members, none of them Jewish.

Jewish legal groups sent letters of protest. The mayor was asked about the controversy several times at a July 29 press conference.

“Was it an oversight, and if nothing else, does this present an appearance problem for you at a time when some Jewish New Yorkers are feeling suspicious about your views?” the mayor was asked.

Douglas Keith
Douglas Keith. Credit: Courtesy of Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law.

Mamdani said that “any suggestion that the composition of the advisory committee was motivated by religion is false.”

“I did not ask for the religion of each of the person that was put forward,” the mayor added, per a City Hall transcript.

The panel evaluates candidates for appointments to the city’s family and criminal courts, which hear cases of alleged Jew-hatred, and interim appointments to its civil courts, whose judges are elected. It recommends qualified candidates to the mayor.

“New York City’s criminal, family and civil courts make decisions with tremendous impact on people’s lives,” Keith stated on Tuesday.

“I am looking forward to facilitating a process that ensures the judiciary has the independence it needs to do its vital work, that ensures the city’s courts reflect the diverse public that they serve and that is worthy of the public trust,” he stated.

As a deputy director in the Brennan Center’s judiciary program, he worked primarily to promote fair, diverse and impartial courts, according to the center website.

He is also a founding editor of a center publication about state courts and state constitutional law. His most recently published article in the publication analyzes state supreme court races to watch in November.

City Hall said that the NYU School of Law and Duke University graduate “brings a decade of experience focused on judicial selection mechanisms nationwide, court independence and the protection of individual rights.”

Legal Affairs U.S. Politics
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen is the New York correspondent for JNS.org. She is an award-winning journalist, who has written about Jewish issues for The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and New York magazine, as well as many Jewish publications. She is also author of Celebrating Your New Jewish Daughter: Creating Jewish Ways to Welcome Baby Girls into the Covenant.
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