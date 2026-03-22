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Mamdani, Menin slated to aid in Passover food distribution in Brooklyn on Sunday

Mar. 22, 2026

Mamdani, Menin slated to aid in Passover food distribution in Brooklyn on Sunday

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Passover Matzah
Passover matzah, 2024. Photo by Mendy Hechtman/Flash90.

Both Zohran Mamdani, the New York City mayor, and Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, listed on their schedules that they intended to aid in food distribution for Passover at Chasdei Lev in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Chasdei Lev
Credit: Courtesy of Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition.

Menin, who is the first Jewish speaker of the council, was slated to do so at 1:30 p.m. and Mamdani was scheduled for 4 p.m. Menin listed the distribution at Floyd Bennett Field on Flatbush Avenue. Mamdani’s schedule didn’t specify a location.

Chasdei Lev states that it partners with yeshivas, “manufacturers and distributors” to provide rabbinic teachers “with food and household necessities for Yom Tov in a dignified and respectful manner” via a “unique combination of donations and subsidies, as well as the purchasing power of buying in bulk.”

On Sunday, the Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition shared an image with JNS of what it said was a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump offering “best wishes” to those helping Chasdei Lev with food distribution. “Your generosity embodies the enduring values that have long enriched the fabric of our nation,” the letter states.

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