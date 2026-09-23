Man arrested for allegedly vandalizing San Diego homes with antisemitic graffiti

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday that it arrested Kristoffer Von Hassel, 18, for allegedly vandalizing two homes in Imperial Beach, Calif., with antisemitic graffiti earlier in the month.

The incidents occurred on Sept. 13 and 19.

Von Hassel was charged with vandalism and damage to property motivated by civil rights violations, the sheriff’s office said. It added that the hate crime unit is investigating.

“We would like to thank the public, community organizations and the city of Imperial Beach for their assistance throughout the investigation,” the sheriff’s office stated. “The sheriff’s office maintains a zero‑tolerance policy for hate‑motivated crimes and remains committed to dedicating resources to protect public safety.”