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Missouri businessman extradited from Israel to face $28 million fraud charges

Michael Fein, who was indicted in 2020, allegedly obtained financing for apartment complexes by submitting false occupancy, income and loan information.

Gavel, Court
Gavel. Credit: Sora Shimazaki/Pexels.
(June 26, 2026 / JNS)

Michael Fein, a Missouri businessman indicted in 2020 on federal bank and wire fraud charges, has been extradited from Israel to face trial in St. Louis, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri announced on Thursday.

Prosecutors allege Fein, 47, fraudulently obtained financing for apartment complexes in Missouri and Oklahoma by submitting false information about occupancy rates, income and loans in a scheme involving about $28 million.

After U.S. authorities located Fein in Israel, Israeli Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu, acting by designation in place of the Israeli minister of justice, approved a request for Fein’s extradition.

“I’m very pleased that Michael Fein will be returned to St. Louis to face trial on the accusations that he fraudulently obtained millions of dollars,” U.S. Attorney Thomas C. Albus said.

Fein is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on June 26.

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