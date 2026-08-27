More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

More than 170 terror victims, family members sue Iran, Syria over attacks

The plaintiffs allege that the material support the two countries provided to various terrorist groups was “a substantial factor” in causing the attacks listed in the suit.

Aaron Bandler
Gavel, Scales of Justice
The scales of justice on top of a gavel’s block. Credit: Sergei Tokmakov/Pixabay.
(Aug. 27, 2026 / JNS)

More than 170 U.S. and Israeli victims of terrorism and their family members sued Iran and Syria on Tuesday, accusing the two countries of providing material support to terrorist organizations responsible for attacks in which they or their relatives were killed or injured.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Attorneys Gavriel Mairone and Oceane Maher, whose work focuses in part on counterterrorism, are representing the plaintiffs. The case names Iran, Syria, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security, Bank Melli Iran and Bank Saderat as defendants, along with Hamas, Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The complaint alleges that Iran and Syria provided material support to Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, and seeks to hold the two countries liable for 29 attacks carried out by those groups between 1995 and 2023 in Israel, the Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria and Lebanon.

The plaintiffs allege that Iran developed a “ring of fire” of “armed proxy organizations arrayed along Israel’s borders to coordinate attacks against Israel and advance Iran’s objective of destroying the Jewish state.”

Under the Assad regime, Syria was “Iran’s first and most important regional state partner” in supporting Tehran’s terror networks, the complaint states, adding that the Assad regime “facilitated the passage of Iranian personnel, funding and weapons through its territory for the benefit of Hezbollah and Palestinian terrorist organizations.”

The complaint also accuses Bank Melli Iran and Bank Saderat of serving as conduits for Iranian funds to terrorist organizations.

“The terrorist attacks were part of a systematic and widespread campaign of suicide bombings, mass shootings and other murderous attacks against the Israeli civilian population and involved the intentional use of explosives, incendiary weapons, firearms and other lethal devices in public places, government facilities and public transportation systems,” the suit states.

The lawsuit was filed under the terrorism exception to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which permits certain civil claims against foreign governments for terrorism-related injuries and deaths.

The filing comes one day after the United States formally removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, ending a designation that had been in place since 1979. The complaint argues that Syria remains liable for the attacks at issue because it was designated as a state sponsor of terrorism when they occurred and during the period preceding the lawsuit.

Among the attacks cited is the suicide bombing at the Maxim restaurant in Haifa on Oct. 4, 2003. According to the complaint, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad member detonated a bomb at the restaurant, killing 21 people and injuring 60.

Oran Almog, a U.S. citizen and Israeli resident, was blinded in the attack. His father, grandparents, cousin and brother were killed, according to the complaint. Almog, his mother, Orly, and his sister, Adi, are among the plaintiffs.

Another plaintiff, Nimmer Mattar, became a U.S. citizen in 2004 after his brother, Sharbal, was killed in the Maxim bombing, the suit states.

Faiga Zvia Lieberman, a U.S. citizen, is among the plaintiffs. Her brother, Semuel Walner, was killed in a suicide bombing on Aug. 19, 2003, aboard a bus carrying Jewish worshippers returning from the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

The suit alleges that Iran and Syria should be held responsible for the harm caused to the plaintiffs, including pain and suffering and loss of companionship and society. It argues that the countries’ material support for the terrorist organizations behind the attacks was “a substantial factor” in causing them and that the resulting deaths and injuries were foreseeable consequences of that support.

Terrorism Legal Affairs Iran
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
Josh Shapiro
U.S. News
Another poll shows Pennsylvania governor Shapiro with two-to-one advantage over Republican challenger
If Josh Shapiro can win by a big margin and bring along down-ballot candidates, “it strengthens the argument that he’s able to win and win convincingly in perhaps the most important swing state in the nation,” Berwood Yost, who directs the poll, told JNS.
August 27, 2026 11:56 AM
Jonathan D. Salant
Nefesh B'Nefesh Goldglancz family
Israel News
New immigrants bound for Israel on Nefesh B’Nefesh flight ready for job search
“They don’t really care where you went to school,” Marc Rosenberg, vice president of diaspora partnerships at the nonprofit, told JNS. “People often have a second career when they come here.”
August 27, 2026 11:12 AM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Yechiel Leiter
Israel News
Israeli ambassador in DC planning, again, to have an unusual High Holidays
“Will I have the opportunity on Rosh Hashanah to have a quiet Rosh Hashanah? Our enemies don’t rest,” Yechiel Leiter told JNS.
Aug. 25, 2026
Andrew Bernard, Menachem Wecker
Akunis
World News
New Gaza nutrition data from UNICEF shows ‘truth always prevails,’ Akunis says
“All the American media put me and the State of Israel under pressure to admit that there is starvation in the Gaza Strip,” Ofir Akunis told JNS. “I insisted there was no starvation, because that was the truth.”
Aug. 25, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter, Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
10:55
Hapoel Be’er Sheva falls short of Champions League qualification
10:48
2026 turning into banner year for immigration to Israel
10:47
Iran spends billions for terror while people struggle, Bessent
10:45
Danon berates UN for ‘hypocrisy,’ as Trump highlights agency’s Oct. 7 links
10:08
Iran’s economic situation ‘devastating,’ White House says
10:05
Israel points to UNICEF data as proof Gazan food supplies plentiful
09:44
Netanyahu, Katz: No directive to open Erez Crossing with Gaza for goods
09:22
Israeli envoy lauds German state’s plan to combat antisemitism
08:43
CIJA slams ‘CBC’ over 9/11 terrorist attack guidance
08:23
Eisenkot rejects E1 building tenders, drawing sharp rebuke from Smotrich
08:03
Israel braces for rare August rainstorm
07:48
IDF strikes in Lebanon after Hezbollah truce violation
07:43
Qatari PM meets Araghchi in Tehran for mediation talks
07:42
NCAG, Palestinian private sector agree on joint body for Gaza recovery
07:22
PA schools celebrated after Oct. 7 massacre, report shows
07:02
Hezbollah launches two explosive drones at IDF troops
06:55
Slovenian PM defends blocking EU condemnation of Israel
06:31
Israel Border Police launches nationwide emergency drill
06:11
Israeli teachers rank near bottom of developed countries in skills, study finds
05:52
Syrian president makes first international Visa transaction in Damascus
05:51
Pezeshkian proposes non-aggression pact among Islamic countries
05:32
Israeli Foreign Ministry urges caution in Nepal after deadly floods
05:12
US State Department urges countries to protect Jews during High Holidays
05:06
IDF chief raises alert level in Judea and Samaria ahead of holidays
04:55
Freed hostage: Hamas captors laughed and ate cake as I starved
04:35
US antisemitism envoy: Jews have ‘a friend’ in new Colombian president
04:11
Palestinian man in Louisiana pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearms
04:06
IDF slays Sinwar’s bodyguard in Gaza strike
03:51
Judge sets 2028 trial for accused 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
03:36
Sa’ar: Israel stands with Nepal after deadly floods
03:31
Zelenskyy welcomes stronger Israel-Ukraine ties after Netanyahu message
03:10
Israeli team assisting Colombia’s earthquake victims returns
02:49
Israel welcomes US terror sanctions on Palestine Action, Masar Badil
02:28
Israeli Border Police fire on rock-throwers at former UNRWA compound
02:09
Court acquits Israeli man in assault on Catholic nun, citing mental illness
01:54
Mladenov warns Israel, Hamas on Gaza process
01:48
Danon: Guterres let UN rapporteurs get ‘out of control’
01:32
IDF signs demolition order for terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
01:08
IDF dismantles more than 400 terror sites in Southern Lebanon
00:54
Minnesota college offers ‘Palestine’ course covering ‘ongoing genocide’ in Gaza
00:32
Alleged Kata’ib Hezbollah commander accused of plotting attacks on synagogues demands POW status
00:07
Costa Rica’s foreign minister awarded Jerusalem Prize amid burgeoning ties
14:20
Appeals court overturns lower court decision to dismiss anti-Israel professor’s lawsuit against University of Kentucky
13:30
California legislature passes bill ensuring students get excused absences for holidays
10:37
UK investigates former police chief for ‘gross misconduct’ in banning Israeli fans
10:06
Israeli soldiers arrest woman, allegedly planning terror attack, near Tel Aviv
08:56
Rothman urges Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir to allow Rosh Hashanah shofar, prayers on Temple Mount
08:33
Netanyahu pays condolence call to Yehuda Katz’s family
08:32
IRGC says deal reached with Oman to split Hormuz revenues
08:13
US watching developments at Ali al-Taher Ridge, envoy to Beirut says
More Updates
JNS TV
Tucker Carlson
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Qatar’s growing influence inside the American right
August 27, 2026 04:28 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Don’t answer the antisemites; it’s a political war
Fiamma Nirenstein
Mordechai Traiman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Is the Haredi draft crisis really about the draft?
Mordechai Traiman