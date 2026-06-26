More than 700 rabbis urge Mamdani to apologize for calling AIPAC ‘monsters’

More than 700 rabbis from across the United States have signed an open letter urging New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to apologize for referring to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee as “monsters,” arguing that the rhetoric endangers American Jews.

The appeal came as a new poll found that most Jewish New Yorkers believe the normalization of anti-Zionism is fueling antisemitism in the city.

Among the signatories are 176 rabbis from New York, 96 from New Jersey, 76 from California and 53 from Florida, along with hundreds of others representing Jewish denominations ranging from Orthodox to Reconstructionist Judaism.

“Using the language of ‘monsters’ against political opponents is an act of dehumanization, and when the targets of that dehumanization are overwhelmingly associated with the Jewish community, the consequences become especially dangerous,” the letter states. “By casting pro-Israel civic participation as monstrous, conspiratorial and anti-democratic, Mr. Mamdani has put a target on the backs of American Jews and their allies.”

“Mayor Mamdani should apologize,” it states. “He should retract his remarks and affirm clearly that Jews and pro-Israel Americans are full participants in our democracy.”

The poll, commissioned by The Jewish Majority and conducted by Mercury Public Affairs, surveyed 665 Jewish voters in New York City. It found that 82% are concerned about rising antisemitism in the city, while 73% “hold the normalization of anti-Zionism responsible” for the increase in Jew-hatred.

By a 3-to-1 margin, respondents “believe Mamdani’s refusal to strongly condemn the phrase ‘globalize the Intifada’ has directly emboldened pro-Hamas protesters,” according to the survey. The poll also found that 84% of Jewish voters who supported Mamdani favor a two-state solution, a position that The Jewish Majority said conflicts with the mayor’s anti-Zionist views.

“This survey confirms what I have seen and heard from Jewish New Yorkers across this city,” said Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, senior rabbi of Stephen Wise Free Synagogue and president of the New York Board of Rabbis. “Antisemitism is surging, and our community knows exactly why.”