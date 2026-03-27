New report finds online Jew-hatred rising, urges stronger reporting and transparency

A new report released March 27 finds rising levels of antisemitism online, with most incidents occurring on social media and often going unreported.

The report, “The State of Antisemitism in America 2024–2025: Findings and Recommendations for Major Digital Platforms,” published by the American Jewish Committee in partnership with CyberWell, reports that 71% of American Jews said they experienced or encountered antisemitism online in the past year, up from 67% in 2024.

Among platforms, respondents most frequently cited Facebook (54%), followed by Instagram (40%), YouTube (38%), X (37%) and TikTok (23%).

The report also found that the problem extends beyond the Jewish community. Some 45% of U.S. adults reported encountering antisemitism in the past year, with nearly three-quarters saying it occurred online.

Despite the prevalence, reporting rates remain low. About 65% of Jewish users who experienced antisemitism online said they did not report it, often because they believed “nothing would be done.” In addition, 30% said they avoided posting content that could identify them as Jewish or reveal their views on Jewish issues.

“As online hatred, harassment and vitriol become an increasingly pervasive part of the Jewish experience, what we need most are scalable, effective solutions,” said Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor, CEO of CyberWell.

The report calls on social media companies to strengthen enforcement mechanisms, clarify policies and improve detection of what it describes as “coded” or “evasive” antisemitism online—content that relies on conspiracy narratives or indirect language that may not fall under existing categories such as hate speech or harassment.

It also urges platforms to enhance user protections, prevent monetization of antisemitic content, bolster human moderation—particularly to address AI-generated material—and curb manipulation by bots and coordinated networks.

Lastly, the study recommends improving reporting systems and increasing transparency in how policy enforcement and content moderation are handled.