More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

‘Nobody can replace him,’ Jewish leaders say, marking year since death of OU executive Rabbi Moshe Hauer

“I miss his curiosity,” Sheila Katz, of the Federation, told JNS. “His genuine, non-judgmental curiosity about what makes each of us human.”

Rebecca Szlechter
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Josh Joseph
Rabbi Josh Joseph, CEO of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU.
(Sept. 16, 2026 / JNS)

Some 150 people gathered at the Orthodox Union’s Manhattan headquarters on Tuesday to mark the first yahrzeit, the one-year anniversary of the death of Rabbi Moshe Hauer, the umbrella group’s former executive vice president. Speakers remembered the late OU leader as a mentor, teacher, friend and communal leader, whose influence extended well beyond his denomination.

“Nobody can replace him,” Sheila Katz, chief Jewish life officer at the Jewish Federations of North America, told attendees. “He was a giant mentor, who never made anyone feel small.”

The former CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women, Katz told JNS that she misses Hauer’s “calm, moral presence.”

She recalled working alongside the rabbi after Oct. 7 in meetings with Jewish leaders, government officials and others.

Merrick Garland, then the U.S. attorney general who is Jewish, would ask at meetings with Jewish leaders if anyone had any Torah teachings to share. Hauer would encourage Katz to speak up and said that “we all had Torah to teach,” she told JNS.

Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Sheila Katz
Sheila Katz, chief Jewish life officer at the Jewish Federations of North America, speaks at an Orthodox Union memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU.

“I miss his curiosity,” Katz said. “His genuine, non-judgmental curiosity about what makes each of us human.”

Katz told JNS that she asked Hauer, jokingly, what his superpower would be. She would have opted for “flight or transportation.” Hauer said his would be “Torah,” she told JNS.

“I imagined myself in a pink superhero costume, and Rabbi Hauer exactly as he was, holding a Torah,” Katz said. The late rabbi lived out his “superhero dream” by doing what made him “uniquely a force for good in a broken world,” she said.

Mitchel Aeder, president of the OU, also addressed the gathering, which drew another 200 people to a livestream. Rabbi Shlomo Hauer also spoke in person at the event and thanked attendees and the OU for the ways that they memorialized his father.

“Everyone who had a relationship with Rabbi Hauer, zt”l, has spent the past year reflecting on the impact he had on our lives,” Aeder told JNS, using an abbreviation in Hebrew that means, “may the memory of the righteous man be for a blessing.”

“Our gathering was another reminder of the privilege we had to be elevated in our personal lives, our service to the Jewish community and our commitment to Torah through our interactions with him,” the OU president told JNS.

Rabbi Josh Joseph, the new Orthodox Union CEO, and Rabbi Shmuel Silber, the OU’s new executive vice president, also spoke at the event.

First yarzheit of Rabbi Moshe Hauer, the late Orthodox Union executive
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Shmuel Silber
1 of 12
Rabbi Shmuel Silber, the new executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Mitchel Aeder
2 of 12
Mitchel Aeder, president of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Mitchel Aeder
3 of 12
Mitchel Aeder, president of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU.
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Rabbi Shmuel Silber
4 of 12
Rabbi Shmuel Silber (left), the new executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU.
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Rabbi Shmuel Silber
5 of 12
Rabbi Shmuel Silber, the new executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU.
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Shlomo Hauer
6 of 12
Rabbi Shlomo Hauer speaks at an Orthodox Union memorial service for his father, the late OU leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer, in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU.
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Josh Joseph
7 of 12
Rabbi Josh Joseph, CEO of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU.
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer
8 of 12
Rabbi Josh Joseph, CEO of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Rabbi Yaakov Neuburger
9 of 12
Rabbi Yaakov Neuburger, of Yeshiva University, speaks at an Orthodox Union memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU.
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Rabbi Shlomo Hauer
10 of 12
Rabbi Shlomo Hauer speaks at an Orthodox Union memorial service for his father, the late OU leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer, in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU.
Josh Joseph
11 of 12
Rabbi Josh Joseph, CEO of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
Orthodox Union Josh Joseph
12 of 12
Rabbi Josh Joseph, CEO of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
First yarzheit of Rabbi Moshe Hauer, the late Orthodox Union executive
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Shmuel Silber
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Mitchel Aeder
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Mitchel Aeder
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Rabbi Shmuel Silber
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Rabbi Shmuel Silber
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Shlomo Hauer
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Josh Joseph
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Rabbi Yaakov Neuburger
Orthodox Union memorial Rabbi Moshe Hauer Rabbi Shlomo Hauer
Josh Joseph
Orthodox Union Josh Joseph
Rabbi Shmuel Silber, the new executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
Mitchel Aeder, president of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
Mitchel Aeder, president of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU.
Rabbi Shmuel Silber (left), the new executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU.
Rabbi Shmuel Silber, the new executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU.
Rabbi Shlomo Hauer speaks at an Orthodox Union memorial service for his father, the late OU leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer, in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU.
Rabbi Josh Joseph, CEO of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU.
Rabbi Josh Joseph, CEO of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
Rabbi Yaakov Neuburger, of Yeshiva University, speaks at an Orthodox Union memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU.
Rabbi Shlomo Hauer speaks at an Orthodox Union memorial service for his father, the late OU leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer, in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU.
Rabbi Josh Joseph, CEO of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
Rabbi Josh Joseph, CEO of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

Joseph told JNS that Hauer’s impact could be seen in the number of people who came to remember him.

“Each person came over saying, ‘This is my story, this is my story’,” he said.

Hauer was “a leader, a mentor, a friend, a brother,” according to Joseph, who described the late rabbi as his “big brother.”

“He always pushed everybody,” Joseph said. “You didn’t always have to agree.”

Aeder said, of Hauer, at the event that “he made me better at my job, even when we disagreed.” The late rabbi was the “ideas guy,” who always looked for ways to do more. “He wanted to do everything,” Aeder said.

The late rabbi’s son told attendees that his father made a point of giving positive feedback. “This is the way my father lived, literally,” he said.

“You can’t fill his shoes,” Joseph told JNS, of the late rabbi.

“We need all of these people to take his blessings and pass them on,” he added, of the event attendees.

Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
EXPLORE JNS
MK 84 2000-pound bombs
U.S. News
Trump admin planning $2.8 billion arms sale with 40,000 bombs to Israel
A congressman on the House Armed Services Committee confirmed the proposal to JNS.
September 16, 2026 09:12 AM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A Magen48 team training with the Israel Defense Forces. Credit: Courtesy of Magen48.
Israel News
Three years after Oct. 7, Israel has overhauled the defense of Gaza border communities
In a briefing with JNS, IDF Southern Command details strengthened local security squads, new reserve forces, advanced technology and training aimed at preventing another massacre.
September 16, 2026 01:52 AM
Josh Hasten
USPS
U.S. News
USPS probing apparent Hartford staffer caught on video saying ‘Jewish garbage’
The independent executive branch agency told JNS that the behavior is “not acceptable” and the incident is being “fully investigated.”
Sept. 14, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Evan R. Bernstein, CEO of B'nai B'rith International. Credit: Keren Peter/B'nai B'rith.
Feature
B’nai B’rith’s new CEO seeks ‘rebirth’ for oldest US Jewish organization
“It can’t just be business as usual,” Evan R. Bernstein told JNS. “We’re not done yet.”
Sept. 14, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
13:57
US military says it redirected 103 commercial vessels amid blockade of Iran
13:43
Israel didn’t pressure Trump into Iran war, didn’t put boots on ground ‘for Israel,’ Huckabee says
13:24
Sweden expels Iranian embassy staffer for activities against ‘Jewish, Israeli interests’
12:45
Trump admin unseals charges against network it says commits terror for Russia
11:53
Bay Area school district not complying with state Jew-hatred directives, judge rules tentatively
11:03
House passes third Iran war powers resolution with Republican defections
10:43
Pope Leo says Mid East conflicts have ‘strained’ Jewish-Christian relations
08:59
Ariel University gets approval for six-year medical program
08:45
Israel lowers Q2 growth estimate to 14.9%
08:23
Seven arrested for illegal entry in Hadera-area operations
08:03
Ben-Gvir: 300,000th civilian gun license issued since reform
07:44
Judea: Border Police find submachine gun in open field
07:22
US, UK, Dutch agencies: Iranian malware spying on regime critics
07:02
Aoun: Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel, disarmament of Hezbollah
06:44
IDF official: ‘Nothing to do’ with deadly Gaza building collapse
06:23
Dutch court upholds ban on goods from Judea and Samaria, Golan Heights
06:01
Shas Party leader urges judicial reform after High Court blocks conference
05:40
Top EU exec calls Israel E-1 plan ‘illegal’ and ‘unacceptable’
05:19
COGAT coordinates additional aid shipments into Gaza in preparation for winter
04:58
Vance defends Trump’s Iran policy as ‘responsible course of action’
04:37
Iranian foreign minister meets Chinese counterpart in Beijing
04:16
Zohar asks Shin Bet to examine sources behind ‘NAZA’ film
03:46
Strait of Hormuz transits drop to four, far below average
03:25
Miliband: ‘Nothing can justify’ Israel’s actions in Gaza
02:57
IDF chief: Defending troops from ‘baseless lies’ a ‘national and international mission’
02:37
Vance: US cannot let Mideast policy be ‘subservient’ to Israel
02:17
IDF general: Hamas opponents ‘unable to influence reality’ in Gaza
01:52
US updates Saudi travel advisory, maintains Level 3 warning
01:34
Saudi Arabia: Houthi drone intercepted heading toward Mecca
01:08
Israeli chief rabbis set ‘kapparot’ at 30 shekels ahead of Yom Kippur
17:08
House tables resolution to impeach Trump
17:08
Rubio talks regional security with Syrian counterpart
16:18
US agency announces $1.5 million in funding for Alabama, Kansas, West Virginia faith groups to fight substance abuse
16:07
Israel says it hit Hamas commander of Rafah Brigade
14:58
Damaged Saudi oil pipeline will operate ‘in days,’ US energy secretary says
13:45
Rubio decries Iranian attacks in talk with Omani foreign minister
13:27
Massie moves to impeach Hegseth for Iran war
13:21
Pennsylvania man charged with securing gun to commit ISIS terror attack
12:24
US military hosts Jordanian army at Colorado training
10:51
Mum’s the word from El-Sayed a week after call for him to defend Jews, Michigan rabbis say
10:45
Strong US economy has let it wage ‘greatest economic isolation campaign’ in history against Iran, Bessent says
08:42
Smotrich, Rothman to unveil plan for next phase of judicial reform
08:23
Former hostage Liri Albag calls for expulsion of ‘NAZA’ director
08:03
More than 50 Jewish groups declare anti-Zionism antisemitic
07:44
Fugitive member of Palestine Action convicted over 2024 Elbit break-in
07:27
COGAT: More than 24,000 tons of medical supplies entered Gaza since ceasefire
07:03
Netanyahu to Eisenkot: Cancel surplus-vote deal with Yair Golan over ‘NAZA’ film
06:46
Democrats Party seeks to bar Ben-Gvir’s party from Knesset election
06:34
Samaria: IDF arrests Palestinian taxi driver after suspected ramming
06:24
Air-raid alerts activated in Mecca amid Houthi escalation
More Updates
JNS TV
Click photo to download. A Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) protest against Israel in Melbourne, Australia, on June 5, 2010. The Jewish community community needs to conduct a thorough audit of the impact of Operation Protective Edge inside and outside the Middle East, writes Ben Cohen. Credit: Mohamed Ouda via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Judeacation
Europe targets Israeli communities with trade bans and prison threats
September 16, 2026 05:40 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The suicide of American Jewish leadership
Benjamin Kerstein
Darcie Grunblatt. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
‘Wall Street Journal’ probes extremist Jews’ ideology while ignoring Jew-hatred at Palestinian Islamism core
Darcie Grunblatt