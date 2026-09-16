‘Nobody can replace him,’ Jewish leaders say, marking year since death of OU executive Rabbi Moshe Hauer

Some 150 people gathered at the Orthodox Union’s Manhattan headquarters on Tuesday to mark the first yahrzeit, the one-year anniversary of the death of Rabbi Moshe Hauer , the umbrella group’s former executive vice president. Speakers remembered the late OU leader as a mentor, teacher, friend and communal leader, whose influence extended well beyond his denomination.

“Nobody can replace him,” Sheila Katz, chief Jewish life officer at the Jewish Federations of North America, told attendees. “He was a giant mentor, who never made anyone feel small.”

The former CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women, Katz told JNS that she misses Hauer’s “calm, moral presence.”

She recalled working alongside the rabbi after Oct. 7 in meetings with Jewish leaders, government officials and others.

Merrick Garland, then the U.S. attorney general who is Jewish, would ask at meetings with Jewish leaders if anyone had any Torah teachings to share. Hauer would encourage Katz to speak up and said that “we all had Torah to teach,” she told JNS.

Sheila Katz, chief Jewish life officer at the Jewish Federations of North America, speaks at an Orthodox Union memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU.

“I miss his curiosity,” Katz said. “His genuine, non-judgmental curiosity about what makes each of us human.”

Katz told JNS that she asked Hauer, jokingly, what his superpower would be. She would have opted for “flight or transportation.” Hauer said his would be “Torah,” she told JNS.

“I imagined myself in a pink superhero costume, and Rabbi Hauer exactly as he was, holding a Torah,” Katz said. The late rabbi lived out his “superhero dream” by doing what made him “uniquely a force for good in a broken world,” she said.

Mitchel Aeder, president of the OU, also addressed the gathering, which drew another 200 people to a livestream. Rabbi Shlomo Hauer also spoke in person at the event and thanked attendees and the OU for the ways that they memorialized his father.

“Everyone who had a relationship with Rabbi Hauer, zt”l, has spent the past year reflecting on the impact he had on our lives,” Aeder told JNS, using an abbreviation in Hebrew that means, “may the memory of the righteous man be for a blessing.”

“Our gathering was another reminder of the privilege we had to be elevated in our personal lives, our service to the Jewish community and our commitment to Torah through our interactions with him,” the OU president told JNS.

Rabbi Josh Joseph, the new Orthodox Union CEO, and Rabbi Shmuel Silber, the OU’s new executive vice president, also spoke at the event.

First yarzheit of Rabbi Moshe Hauer, the late Orthodox Union executive 1 of 12 Rabbi Shmuel Silber, the new executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. 2 of 12 Mitchel Aeder, president of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. 3 of 12 Mitchel Aeder, president of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU. 4 of 12 Rabbi Shmuel Silber (left), the new executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU. 5 of 12 Rabbi Shmuel Silber, the new executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU. 6 of 12 Rabbi Shlomo Hauer speaks at an Orthodox Union memorial service for his father, the late OU leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer, in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU. 7 of 12 Rabbi Josh Joseph, CEO of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU. 8 of 12 Rabbi Josh Joseph, CEO of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. 9 of 12 Rabbi Yaakov Neuburger, of Yeshiva University, speaks at an Orthodox Union memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU. 10 of 12 Rabbi Shlomo Hauer speaks at an Orthodox Union memorial service for his father, the late OU leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer, in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU. 11 of 12 Rabbi Josh Joseph, CEO of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. 12 of 12 Rabbi Josh Joseph, CEO of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. First yarzheit of Rabbi Moshe Hauer, the late Orthodox Union executive Rabbi Shmuel Silber, the new executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. Mitchel Aeder, president of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. Mitchel Aeder, president of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU. Rabbi Shmuel Silber (left), the new executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU. Rabbi Shmuel Silber, the new executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU. Rabbi Shlomo Hauer speaks at an Orthodox Union memorial service for his father, the late OU leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer, in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU. Rabbi Josh Joseph, CEO of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU. Rabbi Josh Joseph, CEO of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. Rabbi Yaakov Neuburger, of Yeshiva University, speaks at an Orthodox Union memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU. Rabbi Shlomo Hauer speaks at an Orthodox Union memorial service for his father, the late OU leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer, in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Credit: Gary Magder/OU. Rabbi Josh Joseph, CEO of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter. Rabbi Josh Joseph, CEO of the Orthodox Union, speaks at an OU memorial service for its late leader Rabbi Moshe Hauer in New York City, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

Joseph told JNS that Hauer’s impact could be seen in the number of people who came to remember him.

“Each person came over saying, ‘This is my story, this is my story’,” he said.

Hauer was “a leader, a mentor, a friend, a brother,” according to Joseph, who described the late rabbi as his “big brother.”

“He always pushed everybody,” Joseph said. “You didn’t always have to agree.”

Aeder said, of Hauer, at the event that “he made me better at my job, even when we disagreed.” The late rabbi was the “ideas guy,” who always looked for ways to do more. “He wanted to do everything,” Aeder said.

The late rabbi’s son told attendees that his father made a point of giving positive feedback. “This is the way my father lived, literally,” he said.

“You can’t fill his shoes,” Joseph told JNS, of the late rabbi.

“We need all of these people to take his blessings and pass them on,” he added, of the event attendees.