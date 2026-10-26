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Technion starts the new academic year with AI at the forefront

A new program brought students, faculty, researchers and staff together for workshops, lectures, hackathons and hands-on activities designed to accelerate responsible integration.

Danny Raz
A campus view of the Technion‒Israel Institute of Technology, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa in 2019. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90,
A campus view of the Technion‒Israel Institute of Technology, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa in 2019. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90,
Danny Raz
Danny Raz Danny Raz
Danny Raz is the senior executive vice president of the Technion, and the former dean of the Henry and Marilyn Taub Faculty of Computer Science.
(Oct. 26, 2026 / JNS)

As universities across Israel prepare to begin the new academic year, there is an ever-present sense of resilience among staff, faculty and students. However, Israeli universities are not immune to the same global trends and challenges affecting their counterparts in the United States, particularly the rapid development and adoption of AI.

The academic year is opening amid tensions in the region; some students remain on active reserve duty, and the effects of the tensions and uncertainty of the past three years remain significant, particularly for those who have served.

Even amid ongoing regional tensions and security concerns, students continue to come to the Technion‒Israel Institute of Technology from across Israel and around the world to pursue a world-class education in science, technology and engineering. This year, we expect to reach a record enrollment of about 2,400 new undergraduate students, while enrollment in our new international underground program has increased by almost 50%.

As we prepare for the new semester, the Technion is not simply adapting to the global AI revolution. We are helping to lead it.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming how knowledge is created, how research is conducted and how decisions are made across nearly every profession. Universities, therefore, have a responsibility not only to prepare students to use these tools effectively but also to ensure that future scientists, engineers and leaders can evaluate them critically and guide their development responsibly.

To address this challenge, we launched a new program, “Technion AI Days,” which brought students, faculty, researchers and staff together for workshops, lectures, hackathons and hands-on activities designed to accelerate the responsible integration of AI into teaching, learning, research and innovation. This campus-wide initiative reflects our commitment to equipping the entire Technion community with the knowledge, practical tools and critical judgment needed to thrive in an AI-driven world and to become a key player in leading it.

The Technion AI Days are just one building block in our institution-wide preparation for the challenges and opportunities of artificial intelligence. This initiative is a powerful example of preparing the next generation of scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and leaders not merely to respond to the future of AI, but to shape it. This mission is especially demanding today.

Many of our incoming students spent much of their high school years coping first with the disruption of COVID-19 and then with the effects of war, while many Technion students continue to serve on active reserve duty alongside their studies.

The prolonged interruption of regular classroom learning has affected continuity in foundational subjects and limited opportunities to develop essential skills such as independent study, time management, teamwork, communication and sustained problem-solving.

We will therefore need significantly greater support to provide these talented young women and men with the academic, financial and personal resources they need to realize their full potential as Technion graduates and to form the technological backbone that will lead Israel’s economy and society to new heights.

The start of the academic year in Israel is a time of hope and an opportunity to show the world the strength and resilience of our country. By coming together to support our students as they overcome barriers to learning, navigate disruptions, and adapt to the challenges posed by AI, we play a critical role in shaping Israel’s future as a global center of research and innovation.

At the Technion, we will continue to advance that future through the research in our labs and the talent we nurture in our students and academic community, as we have for more than 100 years.

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