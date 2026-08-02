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UK Supreme Court to reconsider Palestine Action ban

“We will continue to fight this proscription all the way, if necessary, to the European Court of Human Rights,” a co-founder of the terror group said.

JNS Staff
Palestine Action activists take part in a protest outside Edinburgh High Court, as the banned group fights its proscription in Scotland on July 9, 2026 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.
Palestine Action activists protest outside Edinburgh’s Court of Session as the banned group challenges its U.K.-wide proscription, July 9, 2026. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.
(Aug. 2, 2026 / JNS)

Britain’s Supreme Court will hear an appeal against a ruling that approved the government’s decision to designate Palestine Action as a terrorist organization, Reuters reported on Thursday.

On June 15, London’s Court of Appeal overturned an earlier High Court ruling that banning Palestine Action was unlawful due to its interference with freedom of expression.

Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr said the organization’s behavior was not that of a nonviolent protest group and that proscription was justified and proportionate, Reuters reported at the time.

Carr said the ban was “highly controversial” ⁠but called it “a fundamental mistake to overlook the fact that Palestine Action overtly promoted unlawful violence amounting to terrorism.”

The Supreme Court’s website showed that Huda Ammori, a co-founder of the anti-Israel group, was granted permission to appeal against that ruling, according to Reuters.

“We will continue to fight this proscription all the way to the Supreme Court and, if necessary, to the European Court of Human ‌Rights ⁠to overturn what has become one of the most extreme attacks on free speech and the right to protest in modern British history,” the report cited Ammori as saying in a statement.

The British government in July 2025 outlawed Palestine Action and declared it to be a terrorist organization after its followers vandalized aircraft at a Royal Air Force base, as well as a series of what the group called “occupations” of firms with ties to Israel.

In June, a British judge sentenced four Palestine Action activists to prison terms totaling more than 20 years for a 2024 raid on an Elbit Systems UK factory that caused about £1 million (around $1.3 million) in damage and left a police officer with a fractured spine, a case he said had “terrorist connections.”

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