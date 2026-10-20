Ocasio-Cortez endorses Brad Lander for Congress

Brad Lander, former New York City comptroller and Democratic nominee for a congressional seat in New York considered safe for Democrats, said that it is an “honor” to receive an endorsement from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Lander, who like AOC has accused the Jewish state of “genocide,” called the congresswoman one of the Democratic Party’s “most transformational and effective leaders.”

The Jewish congressional hopeful has supported New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after his own unsuccessful mayoral bid. Jewish leaders have said that Mamdani’s anti-Israel statements put Jews at risk.

Lander recently stated that he was in the “West Bank,” a term some use to describe Judea and Samaria, to “help Palestinian farmers harvest olives in the face of state-sanctioned settler terrorism.”