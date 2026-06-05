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Qatar Foundation International reportedly ‘winding down’ operations in US

Mika Hackner of the North American Values Institute told JNS that “particular attention should be paid to the ‘local institutions’ tasked with carrying on” the foundation’s programs.

Aaron Bandler
Empty lecture hall. Credit: Pixabay.
Empty lecture hall. Credit: Pixabay.
(Jun. 5, 2026 / JNS)

Qatar Foundation International, the U.S. member of the Doha-based nonprofit foundation headed by the Qatari royal family, told partners this week that it is “winding down its operations,” according to a screenshot of an email circulated on social media.

Qatar Foundation International describes itself as a nonprofit organization focused on expanding Arabic-language education.

The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy released a report on May 28 stating that the entity directed more than $65 million between 2009 and 2025 to over 220 educational programs in the United States and worked with universities, K-12 schools, education networks and teacher training programs.

It did so as part of “a sophisticated influence operation designed to shape American educational narratives regarding Middle Eastern issues,” the institute said, one that goes beyond simply expanding Arabic education.

Mika Hackner, director of research at the North American Values Institute, provided JNS with a screenshot of what she said was the email from Qatar Foundation International, adding that it was sent to people and organizations it funds or with which the group has contractual obligations.

The email states that Qatar Foundation International is “committed to ensuring an orderly transition for our community and working collaboratively so that existing programs may conclude or evolve responsibly with local institutions.”

“We hope that QFI’s legacy, and the programs, partnerships and communities who now carry it forward, will continue to advance Arabic language education and inspire future generations of learners,” it states. (JNS sought comment from the foundation.)

Hackner told JNS that “there has been a lot of attention paid to QFI and its influence in our K-12 classrooms.”

“I think it’s more than likely they want that attention on QFI, not QFI’s influence, to ‘wind down,’ so while, as the email suggests, QFI might be ending its operations, we’ll see them redirect that influence through different channels,” she said.

Charles Small, executive director of ISGAP, said the reported closure, if confirmed, would not eliminate concerns about Qatari influence in U.S. education.

“While we welcome QFI’s apparent, unconfirmed reported closure, the broader network of influence remains intact,” Small told JNS.

“The lesson here is simple: protecting American education cannot depend on the voluntary withdrawal of foreign-funded organizations,” he said.

He added that Congress should ensure that “foreign funding and influence in American educational institutions, and throughout our nation, are subject to the transparency and accountability the public deserves.”

The broader Qatar Foundation announced on Wednesday that it had signed study-abroad agreements with three historically Black colleges and universities: Hampton University in Virginia, Xavier University of Louisiana and Prairie View A&M University in Texas.

“Particular attention should be paid to the ‘local institutions’ tasked with carrying on QFI’s programs,” Hackner told JNS.

Education
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
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