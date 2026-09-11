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Albany County Dems disavow Young Democrats’ Gaza ‘genocide’ claim

County Democratic Committee Chairman Jake Crawfors said the county party does not currently charter the Young Democrats group and has “no affiliation” with the committee.

Rebecca Szlechter
New York State Senate chamber
The New York State Senate chamber at the Capitol building in Albany, N.Y. Credit: Kenneth C. Zirkel/Wikipedia.
(Sept. 11, 2026 / JNS)

The Albany County Democratic Committee distanced itself from a statement, in which the Albany County Young Democrats accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza and called for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.

The executive board of the Young Democrats said on Sept. 3 that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government “committed a genocide in Gaza and gross violations of international law against the Palestinian people.”

The group said that it stood “firmly in solidarity with young Democrats across America in fighting for the Palestinian people” and opposed what it said is the “genocide in Gaza” and “occupation of the West Bank.”

Some groups and governments refer to Judea and Samaria as the “West Bank.”

The Young Democrats also said that giving the Jewish state a “blank check” in billions of dollars in U.S. military aid “has to stop.” The group did not mention the Oct. 7 attacks—the bloodiest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust.

The statement drew criticism from other New York Democrats, including Jay Jacobs, chair of the state party, who said that accusing Israel of “genocide,” as the group had, made it an “outlier” in the party.

Some members of Congress, including members of the so-called “Squad,” have made that accusation, as have some senators.

Jake Crawford, chairman of the Albany County Democratic Committee, stated that the county party “did not issue and strongly opposes” the Young Democrats’ statement. The group is “not currently chartered by the Albany County Democratic Committee and has no affiliation with us.”

“We believe in the politics of addition, not subtraction, and we will not be a party to discrimination against, or scapegoating of any group, period,” Crawford stated.

The county party chairman said that the committee remains committed to an “inclusive Democratic Party rooted in respect, dignity and equal participation.”

“That means Jewish residents, Muslim residents and every member of our community deserve to feel respected, protected and heard as they participate in our democracy,” he said.

He added that the party would “stand up and condemn those who fall short of this standard,” including the Young Democrats.

U.S. Politics
Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
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