More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

At Hoshanah Rabbah Torah study, Netanyahu calls flydubai rescue ‘chain of miracles’

“The tradition of Jewish heroism tips the scales,” the Israeli prime minister said.

JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Hoshanah Rabbah Torah study session in the Knesset sukkah in Jerusalem on Oct. 1, 2026. Credit: Prime Minister’s Spokesperson’s Office.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Hoshanah Rabbah Torah study session in the Knesset sukkah in Jerusalem on Oct. 1, 2026. Credit: Prime Minister’s Spokesperson’s Office.
(Oct. 2, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the dramatic rescue of a flydubai flight bound for Israel as a “chain of miracles” during a Hoshanah Rabbah Torah study session at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Thursday evening.

“The tradition of Jewish heroism tips the scales,” Netanyahu said. “What happened yesterday was a chain of miracles with divine assistance.”

The prime minister was referring to Wednesday’s attack aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, when an Omani co-pilot stabbed Indian captain Smit Machchhar and allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft while it was flying over Saudi Arabia.

Passengers and crew members overpowered the co-pilot, while additional pilots traveling aboard the aircraft took control and landed it safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Netanyahu said that without the actions of those aboard the aircraft, Israel could have been facing a national tragedy.

“We could have been sitting here today in national mourning, facing a devastating blow to Israel, but instead, there was a great deliverance,” he said.

Earlier Thursday, Netanyahu said the Omani co-pilot had undergone “Islamist radical indoctrination” and appeared to have intended to bring down the aircraft.

“We know that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination. That appears to be something we are gathering from his personal information,” Netanyahu told Fox News.

“It looks very likely that he was going to down the plane,” he said, stressing that the investigation was continuing and that it was too early to determine whether Iran was involved.

The Torah study session, held in the Knesset sukkah, focused on the theme of “heroism” and connected examples of courage from Jewish history with those displayed during the current war and aboard the flydubai aircraft.

Netanyahu cited the biblical account of Jonathan, son of King Saul, whose initiative and courage against the Philistines helped turn the course of battle.

“One man, acting on his own initiative, with endless resourcefulness and unimaginable courage, goes out against the Philistines, strikes them, changes the course of the entire battle and saves Israel,” Netanyahu said. “The heroism of one man.”

He also cited the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, the Sobibor uprising, Israel’s War of Independence and the 1976 Entebbe rescue operation as examples of Jewish heroism, connecting them with Israeli soldiers fighting today.

“We have great stories of heroism from our ancestors, but we also have stories of heroism from modern times,” Netanyahu said.

The event was attended by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, senior defense establishment officials, wounded IDF soldiers, wives of reservists and cadets from the Tavor Pre-Military Academy.

The Torah study was dedicated to the memory of fallen Israeli soldiers and victims of terrorism, the recovery of the wounded and unity among the people of Israel.

Hoshanah Rabbah, observed on the seventh day of Sukkot, traditionally includes extended prayer and Torah study and marks the conclusion of the festival’s intermediate days.

Jewish and Israeli Holidays
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. News
Federal judge dismisses complaint against anti-Israel groups that protested outside NJ synagogue
In her ruling, Katharine Hayden wrote that the alleged victims may have interfered with one of the defendant’s right to protest.
October 1, 2026 05:26 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes Yaniv Hayun, one of the Israeli passengers who helped overpower the alleged attacker aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073, at Ben-Gurion International Airport, Sept. 30, 2026. Photo by Itay Beit-On/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu hails Israeli ‘hero’ as flydubai passengers return home safely
The prime minister tells Yaniv Hayun he deserves a “global medal of honor” and says Israel will join the probe into the apparent attempt to crash Flight FZ1073.
October 1, 2026 01:59 AM
JNS Staff
FlyDubai
Israel News
Kaploun thanks Saudi authorities for ‘quick response’ aiding passengers on rescued flydubai flight
“This is what President Trump’s work is accomplishing: countries working together to benefit and protect one another,” the U.S. special envoy told JNS. “We witnessed miracles according to everyone involved.”
Sept. 30, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Banners wave in the wind during a cultural festival's opening in Bad Hofgastein, Austria on May 28, 2026. Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images.
World News
Israeli family says vendor in Austria binned burgers over Gaza
Authorities opened proceedings after the alleged refusal of service near Salzburg; the snack bar owner denied the accusation.
Sept. 30, 2026
Breaking News
02:14
El Al cancels UAE flights after landing approval withdrawn
01:28
IDF: Slain Hamas commander oversaw captivity of Israeli hostages
01:20
Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh pulls out of Knesset race
17:04
‘Chain of miracles with divine assistance,’ Netanyahu says of rescued flydubai flight
16:59
Israeli military names 170 Palestinians it says were terrorists posing as journalists
13:49
Anti-Israel rabbi posts about giving Mamdani a mezuzah during mayor’s visit to Sukkah in Williamsburg
13:46
British police arrest UK-Iranian dual national in RAF Fairford incident
13:04
Syrian government denies report that it met with Hezbollah
12:49
US can deport leader of largest mosque in Wisconsin, federal judge rules
11:03
Protect Jewish students on third anniversary of Oct. 7, CIJA tells Canadian schools
08:48
President of Israeli Supreme Court urges Balad leader to quit election race
08:35
IDF kills PIJ terrorist in Khan Yunis
08:33
Oct. 7 Gaza Division intelligence officer identified as Aryeh Amidror
08:11
Trump rejects reports Netanyahu was warned before Oct. 7
08:03
Thai police probe Israeli’s death in Koh Phangan
07:30
Israel tightens pilot checks after Flydubai cockpit attack
07:26
IDF: 10 Gazans identified as journalists were terrorists
07:02
Netanyahu: No peace in Gaza until ‘murderous’ Hamas regime is destroyed
06:30
Ben-Gvir: Pilot who planned to crash plane must be extradited to Israel
06:03
Indian pilot reported in stable condition after flydubai attack attempt
05:42
Ben-Gvir at Supreme Court: Balad leader ‘belongs in prison’
05:20
Thousands hold daytime Sukkot prayers at Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem
04:58
IDF issues detailed rebuttal to ‘NAZA’ film
04:37
Netanyahu hails Israeli ‘hero’ as flydubai passengers return home safely
04:17
UAE orders formal investigation into flydubai ‘incident’
03:56
Netanyahu: Too early to say if Iran behind flydubai attack
03:31
Herzog to recommend heroism award for Israelis who stopped flydubai attack
03:10
IDF: Air Force struck more than 500 Hezbollah, Hamas targets in past month
03:07
UK police probe Iran ties of air base terror suspects
02:54
Trump: Iran war will end ‘very soon, one way or another’
02:35
Netanyahu: Israel warned Britain of Iran-backed attack before UK sanctions
02:14
Israeli airlines to start Dubai rescue flights
01:53
IDF: Oct. 7 Hamas operative, platoon commander killed in Gaza strikes
01:32
Modi: Stabbed flydubai captain helped save ‘hundreds of lives’
16:10
Pennsylvania public school board member resigns after anti-Muslim comments
16:08
‘Strong indications’ Iran played role in planned attack at UK airbase, British prime minister says
12:11
Rescue flight from Saudi Arabia lands in Israel
12:02
Federation condemns attack on Palestinian village in Samaria
08:14
Regev seeks flydubai flight freeze after cockpit attack
08:00
Israeli firm wins $150 million US military counter-drone deal
07:25
Mossad probes suspected plot to crash flydubai plane
07:05
Second flydubai flight to Tel Aviv turns back to Dubai
04:41
Iran-backed terror leader celebrates US pullout from Iraq
04:40
Report: IDF chief cancels planned US visit amid heightened alert
03:48
US Senate blocks resolution on Judea and Samaria rights report
03:03
Melbourne imam calls for shunning Jews, taking up arms
03:01
Herzog wishes Morocco’s Fatima El Mansouri ‘every success’ in new role as PM
02:58
Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv diverted to Saudi Arabia after hijacking alert
02:16
Syria says it foiled Hezbollah sabotage plot in Daraa, arrested 3
02:07
Netanyahu briefs Lapid on election security threats
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Is Jewish unity in a polarized nation possible?
October 1, 2026 02:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Senior Contributing Editor
What Bibi knew
Ruthie Blum
Opinion
Iran’s terror war is reaching America
Erfan Fard