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News   Israel News

Israel marks 1,318 slain security personnel since Oct. 7

Terror attacks have also claimed 1,029 civilian lives alongside tens of thousands wounded over three years, the National Insurance Institute reported.

JNS Staff
People visit “The Space That Remains” exhibition, featuring personal belongings of victims of the October 7 massacre, at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, days before the third anniversary of the massacre, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
People visit “The Space That Remains” exhibition, featuring personal belongings of victims of the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Jaffa on Oct. 3, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
(Oct. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday that 1,318 members of Israel’s security forces have been added to the nation’s official roll of slain personnel since Oct. 7, 2023.

The total includes Israel Defense Forces soldiers, Israel Police officers, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) personnel, Israel Prison Service and Fire and Rescue Authority members, civilian security coordinators and members of civilian rapid-response squads.

More than 7,150 people have joined Israel’s bereaved-family community during that period, including 2,143 parents, 355 widows, 880 orphans and 3,772 siblings, according to the ministry.

Separately, the National Insurance Institute said 1,029 civilians have been killed in terrorist attacks since Oct. 7, 2023, excluding security personnel and members of local rapid-response squads. The civilian toll includes 668 men, 361 women, 88 foreign nationals, and 63 children under age 18.

The institute said it has been treating 87,286 additional victims of hostile acts since Oct. 7, including 24 amputees. Of 43,004 civilians who filed hostile-act disability claims, 40,542 have had a disability determined: 34,955 for psychological injury, 3,208 for physical injury and 2,379 for combined physical and psychological injuries. The remaining claims are still before medical committees.

Of the civilians killed, 778 were murdered on Oct. 7 itself, including 70 foreign nationals. Another 251 were killed during the subsequent war period, including 18 foreign nationals.

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