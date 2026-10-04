Israel marks 1,318 slain security personnel since Oct. 7

Israel’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday that 1,318 members of Israel’s security forces have been added to the nation’s official roll of slain personnel since Oct. 7, 2023.

The total includes Israel Defense Forces soldiers, Israel Police officers, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) personnel, Israel Prison Service and Fire and Rescue Authority members, civilian security coordinators and members of civilian rapid-response squads.

שלוש שנים ל"מלחמת התקומה" - משרד הביטחון מפרסם את מניין הנופלים במלחמה: 1,318 חללי מערכות ישראל נפלו מאז 7.10.2023.



מעל 7,150 בני משפחה נוספו למשפחת השכול, בהם 2,143 הורים שכולים, 355 אלמנות, 880 יתומים ו-3,772 אחים ואחיות שכולים.



להמשך: https://t.co/2eBD5Ib62x pic.twitter.com/BmPYp2Vi7n — משרד הביטחון (@MoDIsrael) October 4, 2026

More than 7,150 people have joined Israel’s bereaved-family community during that period, including 2,143 parents, 355 widows, 880 orphans and 3,772 siblings, according to the ministry.

Separately, the National Insurance Institute said 1,029 civilians have been killed in terrorist attacks since Oct. 7, 2023, excluding security personnel and members of local rapid-response squads. The civilian toll includes 668 men, 361 women, 88 foreign nationals, and 63 children under age 18.

The institute said it has been treating 87,286 additional victims of hostile acts since Oct. 7, including 24 amputees. Of 43,004 civilians who filed hostile-act disability claims, 40,542 have had a disability determined: 34,955 for psychological injury, 3,208 for physical injury and 2,379 for combined physical and psychological injuries. The remaining claims are still before medical committees.

Of the civilians killed, 778 were murdered on Oct. 7 itself, including 70 foreign nationals. Another 251 were killed during the subsequent war period, including 18 foreign nationals.