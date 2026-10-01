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Analysis

Morocco buying ‘both defensive and offensive’ capabilities from Israel

A Western observer tells JNS that Morocco’s growing purchases of Israeli defense technology reflect a wider regional shift as Israeli firms prepare for next week’s Marrakech Airshow.

Yaakov Lappin
Israel Aerospace Industries’ Barak MX air-defense system. Morocco has acquired the Israeli-made system as defense ties between Jerusalem and Rabat continue to expand. Credit: IAI.
Israel Aerospace Industries’ Barak MX air-defense system. Morocco has acquired the Israeli-made system as defense ties between Jerusalem and Rabat continue to expand. Credit: IAI.
Yaakov Lappin
Yaakov Lappin Yaakov Lappin
Yaakov Lappin is an Israel-based military affairs correspondent and analyst. He is the in-house analyst at the Miryam Institute; a research associate at the Alma Research and Education Center; and a research associate at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University. He is a frequent guest commentator on international television news networks, including Sky News and i24 News. Lappin is the author of Virtual Caliphate: Exposing the Islamist State on the Internet. Follow him at: www.patreon.com/yaakovlappin.
(Oct. 1, 2026 / JNS)

Morocco’s rapidly expanding defense-procurement relationship with Israel reflects a broader regional realignment tied to the Abraham Accords, a Western observer has told JNS, as Israeli defense companies prepare to showcase their systems at next week’s Marrakech Airshow.

The airshow runs from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10 at the Royal Moroccan Air Force Base in Marrakech.

Addressing Morocco’s growing acquisition of Israeli defense technology, the observer said Rabat is buying across the board, “buying both defense and offense, sensors, ISR [intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance capabilities], drones.”

While Morocco is directly financing some purchases, the source added that “it’s clear that part of the money comes from the Gulf,” adding that the funding pattern reflects a wider trend. “This is another expression of the Abraham Accords, or of the regional shift taking place, in Morocco and in the region. It’s not only bilateral, there are other eyes here, and maybe actors for whom this is of interest,” the observer said.

A number of Israeli defense companies declined to comment on the matter.

Gulf countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait have provided billions in financial backing and investments to Morocco in recent years.

Morocco signed a normalization agreement with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords in December 2020, after the UAE and Bahrain signed the agreements with Israel in September of that year.

“Russia is dealing with the need, on one hand, for its defense industry to supply the front with what it needs, and on the other hand, it has export commitments. They apparently manage to more or less preserve their defense exports, [though] not to increase them,” the observer said. “Israel is managing both to increase exports and to support its own fighting needs, or the consumption of missiles for defense, offense, and meet demand. These are two macro aspects that I think are hovering in the air and are less talked about,” the observer said.

Morocco and Algeria are in an adversarial relationship and are involved in an arms race but Algeria is arming itself. Algeria is the first country to buy the Russian stealth jet, Sukhoi 57, having received two such aircraft.

Five Israeli defense companies - Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Xtend and UVISION - are officially participating in the Marrakech Airshow, set for October 7-10 at the Marrakech Royal Moroccan Air Force Base, according to a September 25 report by Calcalist. The companies plan to showcase drones, air-defense systems, precision weapons and satellite technologies at the event, held under the patronage of King Mohammed VI.

According to Business Insider, Israel is now Morocco’s second-largest arms supplier, accounting for 24% of Moroccan arms imports behind the United States at 60% and ahead of France at 10%.

Morocco has overtaken Algeria to become Africa’s largest arms importer.

IAI has already supplied Morocco with the Barak 8 air-defense system in a 2022 deal worth approximately $500 million, and signed a satellite agreement worth about $1 billion in 2024 to provide an intelligence satellite that is expected to replace Morocco’s two existing Airbus satellites. Morocco has also acquired from Elbit Hermes 450 and Hermes 900 drones and Heron 1 unmanned aircraft from IAI, and 36 ATMOS 2000 self-propelled howitzers from Elbit Systems. It also reportedly purchased an estimated eight to 12 PULS multiple rocket launchers for about $150 million from Elbit.

The defense relationship has advanced alongside a broader diplomatic push. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in New York on September 16, 2026, in a trilateral meeting hosted by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, one day after officials marked the sixth anniversary of the Abraham Accords.

The three sides agreed to elevate their diplomatic missions to full embassies, appoint ambassadors, expand direct flights and conclude investment and tax agreements by the end of the year, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry. “The friendship between the Moroccan and Jewish peoples has deep roots and a rich history,” Sa’ar said. “The declaration we signed today outlines practical ways to upgrade ties between Israel and Morocco for the benefit of both peoples, and we will work to implement it,” Sa’ar said.

Direct flights between the two countries resumed in late August 2026 for the first time since Israeli carriers halted service after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, when Arkia Israel Airlines relaunched a route between Ben Gurion Airport and Marrakech. Transportation Minister Miri Regev joined the inaugural flight.

The two countries signed a defense memorandum of understanding in November 2021 formalizing cooperation in intelligence and information sharing, military training and logistical support.

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