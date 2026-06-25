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Seattle soccer league to stage protest game outside Iran-Egypt FIFA match

The Fedayeen Football League plans to hold the game in the heart of the city’s World Cup activities, wearing keffiyehs and waving Palestinian, Iranian and Lebanese flags, to call for FIFA to expel Israel.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage match between Belgium and Egypt, seen from the southwest corner in the upper stand at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., June 15, 2026. Credit: SounderBruce via Wikimedia Commons.
A 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage match between Belgium and Egypt, seen from the southwest corner in the upper stand at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., June 15, 2026. Credit: SounderBruce via Wikimedia Commons.
(June 25, 2026 / JNS)

A Seattle soccer club that glorifies terrorism and the Islamic Republic of Iran is inviting supporters to participate in a protest game in the heart of the city’s World Cup celebration during Friday’s Iran-Egypt match and calling for FIFA to expel Israel from the association.

The Fedayeen Football League, which has been hosting weekly matches at Seattle public parks, reportedly without the permits required by Seattle Parks and Recreation, is promoting the “People’s Football Match.”

The protest game is set to take place in Pioneer Square, near Lumen Field, two hours before the Iranian and Egyptian teams face off inside the stadium.

A spokesman for the Seattle Police Department told JNS that “SPD and its law enforcement partners are monitoring protests that occur within the city.”

“SPD does not release information about staffing or tactics, but I can let you know that we are prepared to provide public safety services if needed,” the police spokesman said.

Organizers of the protest, including the soccer club, the Hands Off Iran Coalition and Seattle Against War, accused FIFA of being “a partner in the ongoing U.S.-Zionist war of annihilation against Palestine, Lebanon and Iran.”

“Join us at the People’s Match at 6 p.m. near Lumen Field, to play, watch the game, show support and refuse complicity,” organizers wrote. “Reject the empire’s spectacle while Gaza burns.”

They asked supporters to wear keffiyehs and bring Palestinian, Iranian and Lebanese flags.

The groups alleged that FIFA plans to “construct on top of the rubble in Gaza,” including “50 mini-pitches, five full-size pitches, a FIFA Academy and a 20,000-seat national stadium.”

The international soccer organization announced in February that it would be involved with the Board of Peace’s recovery program for Gaza, committing to building “a complete football ecosystem, delivering world-class infrastructure, structured community programs and sustainable economic opportunity.”

Also in February, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that he opposes calls to bar Israel from international soccer.

Sports Iran Anti-Israel Bias
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
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