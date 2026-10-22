Sen. Rick Scott calls Israel model for ‘America First’ alliances

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said on Wednesday that the U.S.-Israel partnership is a model for “America First” alliances, arguing that cooperation with Jerusalem advances American economic and national security interests.

“America can never lose sight of the fact that Israel is the good guy and that Qatar and Iran, including its proxies Hamas and Hezbollah, are the bad guys who chant ‘Death to America!’” Scott wrote on X following a visit to Israel, during which he met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.