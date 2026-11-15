US envoy Waltz heads to Lebanon, Morocco

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz is traveling to Lebanon and Morocco from Sunday through Tuesday, the U.S. Mission to the United Nations announced.

In Lebanon, Waltz will meet senior government officials and discuss U.S. support for implementing the ceasefire with Israel and for a sovereign Lebanon free from the influence of Hezbollah and Iran, the mission said.

He will also meet with U.N. partners to discuss the end of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate and the transfer of security responsibility to the Lebanese government.

In Morocco, Waltz will meet senior officials to discuss continued cooperation under the Abraham Accords and joint efforts on regional security.

He will also reaffirm U.S. support for resolving the Western Sahara dispute “based on Morocco’s Autonomy Proposal,” the mission said.